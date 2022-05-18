Police reports

May 18, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man was arrested last Friday on a charge of assault inflicting serious injury, according to city police reports.

Daniel Joseph Murphy, 39, of 321 Andrews St., is accused of striking Michael Roy Fielders, of the same address, in the head with a closed fist on May 10.

Murphy was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on June 6.

• A break-in was discovered Friday morning at the office of Dr. Sid W. Spencer in the 400 block of North Andy Griffith Parkway. Entry was gained after a pry tool was used on a door, with nothing listed as missing.

• Television sets and other items with a total value of $2,950 were stolen last Thursday during a break-in of a room at Blu-Vue Motel on Fancy Gap Road occupied by Daryl Sutters.

The felonious larceny netted $400 in cash; miscellaneous jewelry; a smart TV with a 55-inch screen and another with a 40-inch screen, makes/models unknown; a Sony PlayStation 3 console; miscellaneous clothing; and a Samsung flat-screen tablet computer.

• Damage to city property was discovered last Thursday at Riverside Park, where plumbing fixtures were targeted along with a granite park bench. The damage totaled $600. The incident last week is the latest in a series of vandalism crimes involving facilities at Riverside Park in recent months.

• Ricky Mitchell Sheets, 36, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing on May 9, when he was encountered by officers while sleeping in a unit at Davis Rooms on West Pine Street.

An employee there advised police that the owner of the property had banned Sheets from that location, which was confirmed by checking a ban list at the police station.

Sheets was released under a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on June 6.

• A case involving a breaking and entering and impersonation of a law enforcement officer unfolded on the evening of May 6 at the residence of David Bello Aguilar and Jennifer Rose Aguilar on Westfield Road.

After entering the home without permission while identifying oneself as a officer, the suspect left without taking anything, police records indicate.