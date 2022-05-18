Niland credits ‘positive’ campaign for win

May 18, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Niland

Ron Niland said Wednesday that no magic formula or secret ingredients were responsible for his victory in Mount Airy’s mayoral primary, just a simple focus.

“I tried to run a very positive, forward-thinking campaign,” Niland said of Tuesday’s outcome in which he received 811 votes to defeat two challengers, North Ward Commissioner Jon Cawley (695) and former At-Large Commissioner Teresa Lewis (291).

This was the just preliminary for the main event, however, the November general election in which Niland and Cawley will go head to head.

Under the municipality’s non-partisan election system, a primary is held when three or more candidates seek a particular office, which narrows the field to the two top vote-getters.

“I was pleased with the results,” Niland — who had been appointed mayor in 2021 to fill the seat previously held by David Rowe — said of Tuesday’s primary and receiving 45 percent of the votes, “and look forward to November and hopefully we can win (then).”

The primary figures are technically unofficial at this point, awaiting a canvass.

With the tendencies of primaries to spread out the balloting — among three candidates in this case — a different dynamic is in play when the contest boils down to two.

Niland said he has “no idea” how the support garnered by Lewis affected that for either him or Cawley, but said his outlook moving ahead doesn’t change — “just positive.”

His emphasis on the positive could be viewed as a response to Cawley going on the offensive against Niland in the latter stages of the campaign.

This included being openly critical of the mayor’s handling of a recent 4-1 vote by the commissioners effectively allowing more outside dining and drinking of alcoholic beverages downtown, and an apparent memory lapse by the mayor during that process.

Niland declined Wednesday to address whatever negative or other role this might have played during early voting and at the five city polling stations on Tuesday.

“I’m not into that…to that side of it,” he responded. “I just want to serve my community with honor and integrity.”

The mayor did say he believed his experience in government, including being a former city manager in Mount Airy and serving as a consultant to other municipalities, played a role.

He further indicated that setting forth a vision for Mount Airy — evidenced by his formation of committees by that name to explore the future of economic development and other key areas locally — seems to have struck a chord with citizens.

The ultimate goal involves taking steps to make a great city even better and maximizing its potential, he explained Wednesday.

While on the campaign trail, Niland listed the two most important issues facing Mount Airy as housing and economic development. “How we deal with these will affect how we live, work and play going forward,” he predicted.

Niland added Wednesday that he appreciates everyone’s support and those who voted in the election overall, even if not for him.

When asked how his focus might change for the November showdown, the mayor said “it doesn’t at all.”

Cawley could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.