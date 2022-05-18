Ararat Ruritan Club has a busy spring

A barn quilt painting class was held last month with lots of spring designs. (Submitted photo)

Megan Daughenbaugh and Erik Best with The Redemption House-Surry and Ararat Ruritan Club President Kathleen Loveland with some of the group’s donations from Bingo. (Submitted photo)

The Ararat Ruritan Club has sprung into action this spring, with lots of community service activities keeping the membership hopping.

Four members of the club braved the cold, windy, first Saturday of Spring and picked up trash alongside Ararat Highway, gathering 14 40-gallon bags of litter.

A barn quilt painting class was held in Aprilwith lots of spring designs provided by Lisa Martin, owner/operator of The Wormy Chestnut.

During the club’s March bingo, players donated items for the Redemption House-Surry for an extra coverall ticket. During the monthly business meeting, representatives from the organization presented their purpose and vision for the house, which among many other things, houses men who are recovering addicts. The collection of donated items were given to the house to help with their ministry.

The Ruritan club building is used in many ways — as a site for fundraisers, as well as being available for tent for reunions, showers, birthday parties, or other get-togethers.

On May 21 a cruise-in is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. for classic cars, trucks and local police, fire and rescue vehicles. Concessions will be available. Hot dogs will be served at the cruise-in and during the Jackpot Bingo later that evening. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. bingo.

The club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.. The public is invited to visit and help the club help the community meet its needs. Follow the group on Facebook to keep up with the club’s activities.