Brendle retains clerk’s seat

Even though it was a spring primary, the Surry County Clerk of Circuit Court race was decided Tuesday night, with incumbent Neil Brendle returning to office for a second term.

Because no candidates from any other political party filed to run for the seat, Tuesday’s primary was, in essence, the deciding election for the seat.

Brendle garnered 43.63% of the vote in a three-way run-off, pitting him against the former clerk he ousted in the 2018 Republican primary — Teresa O’Dell — and Melissa Marion Welch. O’Dell received 2,232 votes and Welch totaled 1,859.

This year’s race was far less close than in 2018, when the situation was reversed. In that race, Brendle finished just 205 votes ahead of O’Dell, who had held the seat for one term at that time. He went on to defeat Kim Goings, the Democratic nominee, in the fall that year.

