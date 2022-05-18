Brendle retains clerk’s seat

June 06, 2023
Bands from Surry County made a good showing at the 51st-annual Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention during the weekend, along with other local competitors in individual instrument and other categories.
Harrison Ridge, based in Mount Airy, took second place in the adult bluegrass band contest, won by The Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee, from Floyd, Virginia.
Another Mount Airy group, The Slate Mountain Ramblers, was judged second-best in the adult old-time band division won by The Get-Down Boys from Callaway, Virginia.
Here is a complete breakdown of those placing at the convention held at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy on Friday and Saturday:
• Adult bluegrass band — 1. The Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee, Floyd, Virginia; 2. Harrison Ridge, Mount Airy; 3. The Biscuit Eaters, Lowgap; 4. New River Line, Galax, Virginia; 5. Clay and Lew Etc. (no hometown listed).
• Adult old-time band — 1. The Get-Down Boys, Callaway, Virginia; 2. The Slate Mountain Ramblers, Mount Airy; 3. Nathan Bargo and the Shock Doctrine (no hometown listed); 4. The Wildcats, Galax, Virginia; 5. The Green Hill Ramblers, Lowgap.
• Adult bluegrass fiddle — 1. Ella Thomas (no hometown listed); 2. A.J. Srubas, Minneapolis; 3. Lake Carver, North Wilkesboro; 4. John Hoffman, Thomasville; 5. Alexander Ferrant, Raleigh.
• Adult old-time fiddle — 1. Billy Hunt (no hometown listed); 2. Andrew Small, Floyd, Virginia; 3. Conner Vleistra, Red Bank, Tennessee; 4. Nathaniel Tharge, (no hometown listed); 5. Raistlin Brabson, Callaway, Virginia
• Adult bluegrass banjo — 1. Trevor Holder, Salem, Virginia; 2. Ayden Young, Roanoke, Virginia; 3. David Robinson, Minneapolis; 4. Travis Watts, Mount Airy; 5. Frankie Key, Mill Creek.
• Adult old-time banjo — 1. Jared Boyd (no hometown listed); 2. Trish Fore, Galax, Virginia; 3. Nancy Sluys, Westfield; 4. Jacob Holdren, Fincastle, Virginia; 5. Evie Laden, Oakland, California.
• Adult folk song — 1. Claire Byrine, Boughlanton, New York; 2. Andrew Small, Floyd, Virginia; 3. Elsa Howell, Roanoke, Virginia; 4. Evie Laden, Oakland, California; 5. Meredith Wilkerson, Lowgap.
• Adult guitar — 1. Chad Harrison, Claudville, Virginia; 2. Cody Wilson, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia; 3. Laura Mayfield, Moneta, Virginia; 4. Scott Patrick, Christiansburg, Virginia; 5. Elizah Bullman (no hometown listed).
• Adult dobro — 1. Allen Surface, Christiansburg, Virginia; 2. Keith Aiken, Henderson; 3. Donnie Scott, Mount Airy; 4. Charlie Milliron, Ferrum, Virginia; 5. Fredia Penzer, Chase City, Tennessee.
• Adult mandolin — 1. Alex Merideth, Chapel Hill; 2. Ricky Ellis, Moneta, Virginia; 3. Todd Hiatt, State Road; 4. Tom Minate, Rockville, Maryland; 5. Luke Little (no hometown listed).
• Adult autoharp — 1. Penny Kilby, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia; 2. Mason Winfree (no hometown listed).
• Adult bass — 1. John Fogleman, Liberty; 2. Brian McDowell (no hometown listed); 3. Barbara Bowman, Mount Airy; 4. Bronwyn Chelette, Tallahassee, Florida; 5. Nevea Coffee (no hometown listed).
• Adult dulcimer — 1. Phyllis Gaskins, Bridgewater, Virginia; 2. Gail Webber, Greensboro; 3. Sheri Hill, Martinsville, Virginia; 4. Lisa Poole, Nebo.
• Adult dance (no hometowns listed for any of the winners) — 1. Nathan Vargo, 2. Aaron Ratcliffe, 3. Bridgett Pue, 4. Jane Henderson, 5. Brian Ferguson.
• Youth bluegrass band — 1. Northbound 85 (no hometown listed).
• Youth bluegrass fiddle —1. Hollace Oates, Snowville, Virginia; 2. Benjamin Ferrant, Raleigh; 3. Whitley Thornton, Hurdle Mills; 4. Lucy Smith, Johnson City, Tennessee; 5. Alexander Ferrant, Raleigh.
• Youth old-time fiddle — 1. Ola Moucke (no hometown listed); 2. Samuel Wilkerson, Lowgap; 3. Silas Wilkerson, Lowgap; 4. Hunter Hiatt, State Road; 5. FinTan McGrath, Rockbridge County, Virginia.
• Youth bluegrass banjo — 1. Josiah Wilkerson, Lowgap; 2. Malachi Bulman, Pinnacle; 3. Candace Noah, Dobson; 4. Porter Cornette, Moneta, Virginia.
• Youth old-time banjo — 1. Bayla Davis, Leicester; 2. Wren Hello, Floyd, Virginia; 3. Margo McSweeney (no hometown listed); 4. William Mueckel (no hometown listed); 5. Everly Davis, Leicester.
• Youth guitar — 1. Tae Childress, Statesville; 2. Immanuel Roberts, Fort Payne, Alabama; 3. Judah Davis, Leicester; 4. Elijah Smith, Mount Airy; 5. Cyrus Galian (no hometown listed);
• Youth bass — 1. Coley Palmer, Dobson.
• Youth mandolin — 1. Sarah Roberts, Fort Payne, Alabama; 2. Blane Young, Roanoke, Virginia; 3. Emme Davis, Leicester; 4. Emilyn Rogers, Yadkinville.
• Youth folk song — 1. Maggie Wilkerson, Lowgap; 2. Hollace Oates, Snowville, Virginia; 3. Gabriella Rogers, Yadkinville; 4. Bayla Davis, Leicester; 5. Levi Head, Westfield.
• Youth dance — 1. Candace Noah, Dobson; 2. Pelle Hello, Floyd, Virginia; 3. Margo McSweeney (no hometown listed); 4. Misha McSweeney (no hometown listed); 5. Levi Head, Mount Airy.
• Most promising youth trophy — Tae Childress, Statesville.
• Upcoming youth honor — Southbound 77.