City races set for fall election

May 17, 2022
Staff report

Mayor Ron Niland and City Commissioner Jon Cawley will be squaring off for the mayoral post in November, after both men advanced from Tuesday’s primary.

In the non-partisan city elections, when there are three or more candidates for a post, the city holds a primary, with the top two finishers in each such race advancing to the fall general election. This year, each of the municipal seats up for grabs — the mayor’s post, as well as the at-large, North Ward, and South Ward seats, had at least three candidates.

In the mayor’s race, with all of the county’s precincts reporting, incumbent Niland led the way with 811 votes, followed by Cawley at 695. Former commissioner Teresa Lewis finished third with 291 votes.

In the at-large runoff, former mayor Deborah Cochran received the most votes with 787. Commissioner Steve Yokeley was next with 524, meaning he and Cochran will square off in November. Tonda Phillips was third with 466 votes.

Phillip Thacker led the way in the South Ward race with 892 votes, while Gene Clark was a distant second at 466 and Commissioner Joe Zalescik was eliminated with his third place showing of 377 votes.

The most crowded of the city races, the North Ward, saw Chad Hutchens, with 539 votes, and John Pritchard, with 486, survive for the fall race. Eliminated were Teresa Davis Leiva, who had 417 votes, and Joanna Refvem, with 300 votes.

Additional coverage of the four Mount Airy races will appear in the Thursday printedition of The Mount Airy News and online.