Mountain Valley Hospice named honors recipient

May 17, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors recipient by Healthcarefirst, a provider of billing and coding services, surveys by the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers, and advanced analytics.

Hospice Honors is a program that recognizes hospices providing “the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view,” the local hospice organization said in announcing the award.

“Hospice Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, vice president revenue cycle and surveys at Healthcarefirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Mountain Valley Hospice and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria were based on hospice survey results for an evaluation period of October 2020 through September 2021. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the Healthcarefirst’s database.

Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the Healthcarefirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. Visit www.healthcarefirst.com to learn more about the awards.

“We at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care are honored to be recognized by Healthcarefirst for our commitment to providing compassionate, quality care for our patients and unwavering support for their families” said Tracey Dobson, CEO and president of Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. “As a recipient of the 2022 Hospice Honors, we pledge to continue that same level of commitment in the years to come.”