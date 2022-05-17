Gentry Middle students learn career paths

An officer from the Mount Airy Police Department answers questions for Gentry students June Grimes and Bailey Tate.

<p>Hayden Mosley and Dillon Shore check out the truck from Hardy Brother’s Trucking Co.</p>

<p>Duke Energy employee Brandon Southern helps guide Brooks Robertson in operating some of the equipment they use.</p>

<p>Fisher Leftwich tries out the inflatable mat Northern Regional Hospital uses in different emergency situations to transport their patients.</p>

Gentry Middle School students recently had the opportunity to get a glimpse of different career paths that are available to them in Surry County.

North District Career Development Coordinator Julie Hodges organized a career fair for eighth grade students to help them get some ideas of directions they might want to start heading when they get to high school and beyond.

Area organizations and employers which participated include the City of Mount Airy, Surry Community College, the Children’s Center of Surry, Duke Energy, Hardy Brother’s Trucking Co., Surry County Schools Internship Program, the Mount Airy Police Department, Ridgecrest Retirement Community, North Surry CTE Programs, and Northern Regional Hospital.