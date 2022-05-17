State railroad funding chugs toward Surry

The Yadkin Valley Railroad line, which counts Surry County in its territory, has been awarded state funding for infrastructure improvements, officials in Raleigh have announced.

Yadkin Valley was tapped for $762,538 — targeting bridge improvements, switch upgrades and mainline track improvements, which officials indicate will occur in Surry, Stokes, Forsyth and Wilkes counties where the rail company has a presence.

The local entity is among 13 short-line railroads around the state which will be improving their rail infrastructure thanks to the matching grant funds involved totaling nearly $11 million. Together, these projects will upgrade more than 12 miles of railroad track and 35 bridges in North Carolina.

A call to Yadkin Valley Railroad headquarters in Rural Hall Monday produced no elaboration regarding specific locations in Surry which are to be improved.

Also benefiting from the round of grant funding is the N.C. State Ports Authority. It will make dock rail improvements at the Port of Wilmington using $825,000 of the funding awarded as part of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement program.

Established in 2013 by the N.C. General Assembly, it supports rail infrastructure health, safety and performance throughout the state, enabling the DOT to partner with rail companies on improvement projects to effectively move freight.

This arrangement helps railroads efficiently meet customer needs in cost-effective ways while preparing them for growing service demands and partnerships with new businesses and industries.

The grants will be matched with railroad investments to generate more than $21.7 million in rail infrastructure improvements statewide.

Besides Yadkin Valley, Caldwell County Railroad is the closest line to this area to be awarded funding, $73,125 for track alignment improvements and track and crosstie upgrades in Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties.

Historic line

Yadkin Valley Railroad has a long history in this area, according to information on its parent company’s website.

The operation includes two lines originating in Rural Hall for a total distance of 93 miles. The first runs to North Wilkesboro and was completed in August 1890 as part of the Richmond and Danville Railroad Co.

The second line to Mount Airy was constructed by the Cape Fear and Yadkin Valley Railway in June 1888. Both lines became part of Southern Railway Co. in the late 1800s.

Since 1994, Yadkin Valley Railroad has been operated by Gulf and Ohio Railways Inc.

Using 10 locomotives, the Yadkin Valley line hauls 11,500 carloads annually. Commodities include poultry feed ingredients, wood products, steel, plastics, propane, ethanol and rail car storage.

An interchange is made with Norfolk Southern in Winston-Salem.

The area rail company has “transload” facilities in Rural Hall and Crutchfield in close proximity to major highways such as Interstate 77 and U.S. 52, with capabilities of handling products ranging from liquids and plastics to steel and lumber.

