Polls open this morning for primaries

May 17, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Crowded candidate field greets voters

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Related Articles

Area voters will have the chance to visit the polls today for the spring primary — in some cases choosing nominees who will move on to fall elections, in other cases essentially choosing who will win their race because of no fall competition.

Nearly 10% of registered voters across the county have already cast a ballot, thanks to the one-stop early voting program.

That program allows voters who did not register to vote in today’s primary a second-chance opportunity to both register and cast a ballot at the same time. The early voting period, which opened on April 28 and closed on Saturday, saw 4,363 individuals cast a ballot, which represents 9.27% of the county’s 47,043 votes. On Saturday, the final day, 430 people voted, according to Director of Elections Michella Huff.

This year’s voters have a crowded slate of candidates from which to choose, with multiple races being contested.

In Mount Airy, three are squaring off for the mayor’s post: Incumbent Ron Niland, city Commissioner Jon Cawley, and former commissioner Teresa Lewis; four are running for the North Ward council seat — Joanna Refvem, John Pritchard, Teresa Leiva and Chad Hutchens; three are running for the South Ward seat — Joe Zalescik, Gene Clark, and Phillip Thacker; and three others are facing off for the at-large seat — Commissioner Steve Yokeley, former commissioner and mayor Deborah Cockram, and Tonda Phillips.

While the city council elections are non-partisan, the primaries will whittle the races to the two who receive the most votes in each race, with the final election in November.

There are three Surry County Board of Commissioner seats up for grabs this year as well. Incumbent Mark Marion is facing Landon Tolbert for the GOP nomination for the Central District seat, with the winner facing Democrat Ken Badgett in the fall.

Walter Harris, Steven R. Odum and incumbent Bill Goins are running against one another for the Mount Airy District seat nomination, but since there is no Democrat registered to run, the primary will essentially be the final election.

The same situation exits for the South District seat, with incumbent Eddie Harris squaring off against Tessa Saeli, with no autumn opposition for the winner.

There is a three-way race for the GOP nomination and effectively the overall win for the clerk of superior court post. Incumbent L. Neil Brendle is running against the person he defeated in the last election, former clerk Teresa O’Dell, as well as Melissa Marion Welch.

Two candidates are squaring off for the GOP nomination for the District 3 seat on the Surry County Board of Education, Jessica George and Kent Whitaker; while three are competing for the District 4 seat GOP nod, T.J. Bledsoe, Donna McLamb and Jimmy Yokeley.

Area voters will also be casting ballots for state and federal representatives.

Longtime incumbent Sarah Stevens is looking to keep her 90th District House Seat in the North Carolina General Assembly against challenger Benjamin Romans — there is no fall opposition to the primary winner.

Former State Senator Shirley B. Randleman is hoping to rejoin the General Assembly by claiming the State Senate District 36 seat, but she is being challenged for the GOP nomination by Eddie Settle, Vann Tate, and Lee Zachary.

Rep. Virginia Foxx is being challenged for her U.S. District 5 seat by Michael Ackerman, with the winner taking on Democrat Kyle Parrish in the fall.

There are a host of other local and state races to be decided Tuesday. Many, such as the Mount Airy Board of Education seats, are one-candidate affairs, while others include multiple candidates — 11 people are slugging it out for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Richard Burr, while 14 are seeking the GOP nomination for the same seat.

Other races include 15 different judicial seats up for grabs, unopposed races for county sheriff, district attorney, and other seats throughout the county.

Polls open throughout the county at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Totals will be revealed as soon as they are available after the close of polls.

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Two seek District 3 GOP school board nod

May 14, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Editor’s Note: The Mount Airy News posed the same three questions to local school board candidates running in the May 17 primary. Today, we publish the responses from the candidates seeking the GOP nomination for the District 3 Surry County Board of Education seat, both in print and online. The District 4 candidates will be online Sunday and in print on Tuesday.

[…]

News

2 square off for House seat nomination

May 12, 2022 John Peters II News 0

The Mount Airy News is running question-and-answer articles with candidates leading up to the May 17 primary. We posed the same three questions to candidates for the Republican nomination for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 90 seat, which covers Mount Airy and Surry County, along with parts of Wilkes and Alleghany counties. Here are their answers.

[…]