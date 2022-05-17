Police reports

May 16, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An armed robbery is being investigated in which a man armed with a club stole money from a local business, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred last Friday evening at Makers Market on West Pine Street, where maker/vendor space is offered to select craftspeople. The unknown suspect used the club to intimidate and steal an undisclosed sum of money from a clerk.

In addition to the business, Myra Jo Monroe of South McKinney Road is listed as a victim of the crime.

• The Hibbett Sports store on Rockford Street was the scene of a larceny Saturday, when an unknown suspect ran out of the business without paying for merchandise valued at $189. Included were a pair of size 10 Nike Air Max Dawn shoes, two pairs of athletic shorts and two graphic T-shirts.

• William Dale Haynes, 50, of 543 Reeves Mill Road, was arrested on a felony charge, larceny from a merchant, after a May 4 incident at the Lowe’s home improvement store on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where he allegedly exchanged tags on merchandise in order to obtain it for a lower price.

A Craftsman inverter generator valued at $899 was involved. Haynes was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for a June 6 appearance in District Court.

• Luis Ortiz Orsorno, 21, of 131 Churchill Lane, was jailed on May 4 after a domestic dispute at his home in which he allegedly struck his mother, Angelica Ortiz, and another female, Alicia Sanchez, both of Churchill Lane. Orsorno was charged with two counts of assault on a female and also served with two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court in Pender County, which were filed in April, and another issued in Surry County in March.

Orsorno was incarcerated in Dobson under a $22,000 secured bond on the arrest orders and without privilege of bond for the assault charges. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 6.

• Police were told on May 4 that auto parts with a total value of $1,350 had been stolen from a secured lot on Mount View Drive, taken from both inside and outside a 1992 Honda Accord owned by Dwayne Allen Cooke of Alton Lane.

Included were four tires with rims, a vehicle instrument panel, the driver’s-door window, two taillight lense assemblies and two front indicator light assemblies.

• An attempt was made to cash a forged check for $4,801 at First Community Bank on West Independence Boulevard on April 28, with an apparently known female suspect involved whose name appeared on that document.

Both the bank and a business in Bluefield, Virginia, Blue Wolf Sales and Service Inc., are listed as victims of the forgery/uttering case that was still under investigation at last report.