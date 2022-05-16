County considers first nuisance action

May 16, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The goals were multi-fold in passage of a property nuisance ordinance last fall that some on the Surry County Board of Commissioners felt was too broad to be enforced. If the goal was to take a bite out of blight: the time is approaching to test the county’s teeth. Of course, though, it will need to be paid for.

County Manager Chris Knopf advised the board a property on Turner Mountain Road has fallen into the nuisance category. The property owner is known to the county but cannot be reached to serve the citations. To abate the nuisance, the county will need to create a fund to pay for the remediation of the conditions that brought the property to fall into the nuisance status.

Commissioner Mark Marion chimed in this is near where he lives and there is profanity written on the walls, mattresses in the yard, windows busted out, and the roof is caving in. “This is safety and health issue to everyone around it,” he told his colleagues.

The graffiti on the walls is in poor enough taste that the county manager did not include photos for the board members because of the “inappropriateness of some of the photos.”

At the heart of last fall’s debate and again of Commissioner Van Tucker’s points on this evening had to do with subjectivity. One man’s trash is another’s treasure was a debate point of the fall, and now one county ordinance officer could be making an assessment on a property that puts it into a nuisance category.

Tucker wondered if that was a fair setup, so the board talked through the process they approved with Knopf.

The ordinance has a mechanism for such nuisance properties including assessment by an inspector; posted physical notice of violation on the property; a period for review and timely reply; and an appeals process that would ultimately land the final decision on abatement with the commissioners.

Or, as Tucker summarized it, the board would “make a conscientious decision on when and where to drop the hammer on abatement issue.”

Thus far this property owner is not to be found. Behind on assessed property taxes, but not so far behind in passed time for the county to foreclose, this owner has not replied to attempts to be reached for these ordinance citations or back taxes.

No property owner means no appeal equals stalemate. Assuming the owner remains incommunicado, the county will have its chance to act in the coming months.

Tucker was interested in an ad hoc approach on funding these situations, rather than having a standing fund. Knopf advised the board has the right to fund cleanups in such a way if they so choose, and that this discussion was just to set the table for future action.

Marion suggested the process continue but that the board be ready to act when the designated time for the property owner to reply expires. If the abatement proceeds, coming next would be a period to seek a bid for proposal from an entity who would clear the violations.

“The homeowner left it bad, squatters made it worse,” the county manager set expectations on clearing the property on Tuner Mountain Road, “I don’t think it will be cheap.”