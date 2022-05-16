Koozies property ‘in limbo’ after auction

May 16, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A man walks by the so-called Koozies building on Franklin Street in Mount Airy earlier this year. It was once part of the Quality Mills textile complex.

With a city government-imposed deadline looming Wednesday for owners of unsafe commercial buildings in Mount Airy to either repair or demolish the structures, a snag has occurred regarding the possible sale of one.

That is what’s commonly referred to as the former Koozies location at 455 Franklin St., a dilapidated unsafe building once housing a private club by that name which has long been on the radar screen of local building codes personnel.

In February, it was targeted for enforcement action by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, along with the former Mittman Paint and Body Shop at 109 S. South St. and the so-called “red building” at 600 W. Pine St. beside Worth Honda.

The commissioners voted 4-1 to give the respective owners of the sites 90 days to either repair or demolish the structures, which includes vacating any occupants or personal property.

That ultimatum expires Wednesday.

It the wake of February’s vote, the vacant Mittman body shop property was auctioned on April 1, which made the timing of its fate uncertain given the change of ownership.

Meanwhile, the Koozies site also reached the auction block on April 28, which produced a high bid of $165,000 from an unnamed New York party.

But that potential purchase has fallen through, according to Dale Fulk, an auctioneer with Rogers Realty and Auction Co. who conducted the sale.

“The highest bidder didn’t work out,” Fulk said Monday.

While Fulk didn’t elaborate, Commissioner Joe Zalescik, who attended the April 28 auction — although Mayor Ron Niland has disclosed the city government was not officially involved — said it was his understanding the prospective new owner was unaware of the demolition mandate.

Razing the structure, which the city could do on its own based on the wording of its 90-day ultimatum, has a potential price tag of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to previous discussion.

Fulk simply said Monday that “he (the New York bidder) is not moving forward, so we are moving forward.”

The auctioneer explained that a possible deal now is being eyed with the second-highest bidder, also unnamed, who he said is local. The bidding on April 28 came down to two serious bidders, Fulk said.

“We’re in a negotiating process,” he added Monday, indicating that this includes the present owner, National Decon Holdings, LLC, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. “As of right now, we’re still kind of in limbo.”

Fulk says the process is moving forward, “but going slow.”

This includes getting more information from the city and its codes enforcement officer, Chuck Morris.

In the meantime, it is not known how the present situation with the Koozies building will affect the 90-day deadline for remediation action expiring Wednesday.

Mount Airy officials have said that failure to meet that deadline could result in the municipality itself ordering the razing and then taking ownership of the property through court action to help recoup the cost of this.

Despite signage prohibiting occupancy, two fires have occurred inside the Koozies structure in recent months which have been linked to homeless persons living there.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.