Mountain View selects officers, holds meeting

May 15, 2022 John Peters II News 0

The Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club concluded its season recently with an induction ceremony led by former president Tamara Thomas. Officers installed were, from left, Treasurer Barbara Oliver, Secretary Jenny Cooke, Vice President Mary Higgs and President Mary Planer. (Submitted photo)

The Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club recently met for a season-ending gathering. Picture are, from left, Amanda Fretwell, Beth Pequeno, Tamra Thomas, Mary Higgs, Marie Simmons, Mary Planer, Joy Barlow, Judy Kirkman, Barbara Oliver, Jenny Cooke, Brenda Edwards, Betty Wright, and Elaine Harbour. (Submitted photo)

