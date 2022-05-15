‘Vines’ run to aid local rec programs

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — Hundreds of people will be “Running the Vines” next Saturday in pursuit of awards for top finishers, but the big winner stands to be recreation programs of Surry County and Mount Airy.

The event featuring 10K and 5K races long has been held on the grounds of Shelton Vineyards just outside Dobson — for more than 10 years. But just as those participating do from time to time, Running the Vines has had to catch a second wind after being affected by COVID-19.

This included the cancellation of the traditional springtime event in May 2020 and its postponement to September last year due to pandemic restrictions on large gatherings.

Running the Vines now is set to return to its normal schedule on the May 21 date and with renewed vigor, according to Mount Airy Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis, who previously served as recreation director.

“We have approximately 400 runners pre-registered with the goal of 500 runners by race day,” Lewis disclosed earlier this week. Sign-ups will be available until then.

Next Saturday’s schedule calls for the 10K (6.2-mile) race to start at 8 a.m. and the 5K (3.1 miles) is set for 8:15 a.m. A kids fun run is slated for 9:30, with the races to go on rain or shine.

One aspect that sets Running the Vines apart from similar events involves the setting, with both the 10K and 5K to start and finish at Shelton Vineyards, featuring views of it — hence the title of the gathering — and neighboring country farms.

The adult registration costs are $40 for the 5K run through race day and $45 for the 10K.

For those under 18, the fee is $25 through race day for the 5K and $30 for the 10K.

The cost for the kids half-mile fun run is $10.

A 5K Team Challenge also will be involved, with a minimum of five runners required.

The top-three overall male and female winners of the 5K and 10K and age division winners will receive custom awards and the 5K Team Challenge team winner a commemorative crystal team trophy. All those completing the 5K and 10K are to get a finisher’s medal.

Registration is available at runningthevines.itsyourrace.com, along with more information.

“Afternoon cooldown”

Next Saturday’s activities won’t just include the races, but live music and other activities throughout the day.

“Running the Vines” participants are invited to bring a chair or blanket, stick around and listen to Casey Noel at a bandshell on the grounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Scarlet Lemonade from 2 to 5 p.m. on the winery patio.

Hayrides through the vineyard, tours and tastings also will be part of the occasion, with food and beverages to be offered.

And from 6 to 9 p.m., the Shelton Vineyards Sunset Concert is to feature the Blackwater Band playing a mix of blues, country and contemporary hits.

Registered race participants age 21 and over will receive two complimentary tickets to the concert at packet pickup. Additional tickets can be bought in advance for $25 at www.sheltonvineyards.com or the day of the concert for $30.

Admission will be free for children 12 and younger.

Public to benefit

“Running the Vines” is co-sponsored by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation and Surry County Parks and Recreation.

Lewis, the assistant city manager, pointed out that proceeds from the event will be shared with the Reeves Community Center Foundation and the Surry County Parks and Recreation Department.

This will assist with scholarships, programs, Special Olympics and health and wellness opportunities, Lewis added.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.