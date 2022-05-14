Mountain Valley makes two moves

Brinkley

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is making two separate moves — creating a new position for donor relations and stewardship and a literal move, changing locations for its headquarters.

Katherine Brinkley has joined the staff as director of donor relations and stewardship.

“One of Katherine’s primary responsibilities in this newly created position will be to implement and manage a comprehensive stewardship program,” the organization said in announcing her selection.

Most recently, Katherine served as the assistant director of marketing and community engagement at ABC of NC in Winston-Salem. She also held a variety of positions at Trellis Supportive Care.

“Katherine is passionate about the hospice mission,” said Sara Tavery, senior director of philanthropy. “She will lead our efforts to recognize and thank donors for their gifts in support of end-of-life care for our patients and their families.”

Brinkley is a volunteer with the young alumni leadership council of UNC and is a member of the Junior League in Winston-Salem. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Hispanic linguistics. She resides in Winston-Salem.

In an unrelated move, the non-profit agency will be moving its headquarters, from 401 Technology Drive, to 1427 Edgewood Drive, Suite 101, in Mount Airy.

“The pandemic taught us many things, among them that we no longer need expansive office space, and that patients are better served when we are closer to their homes, health facilities, or hospice homes,” said Tracey Dobson, CEO and president of Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. “This new space will allow us to maximize our services to patients and their families.”

For more information visit www.mtnvalleyhospice.org