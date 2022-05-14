United Fund of Surry honors their own

May 14, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Pictured are John Tarn-United Fund of Surry campaign chair with representatives of Hometown Hero award winners Carter Bank & Trust, Rogers Realty, Surrey Friends of Youth, Surry Medical Ministries, and Raleigh Scales, a United Fund board member.

Peter Pequeno, Surrey Bank & Trust, Megan Simon and Ben Griffin of Altec pose for a picture after being named Chairman Choice Award winners.

Chairman of Campaign Award John Tarn with board member Ben Griffin

Representatives of The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina and Surry Medical Ministries with Dr Terri Mosley.

Pictured are pepresentatives of Altec, the City of Mount Airy, Altec, Reeves Community Center, Carter Bank & Trust, Mountain Valley Hospice, Rogers Realty, Surrey Friends of Youth, and Surrey Medical Ministries, all winners of the Outstanding Increases in Giving award.

It was time for The United Fund of Surry to celebrate during their 2021-2022 Awards Luncheon that was recently held at The Barn at Heritage Farm. Executive Director Melissa Hiatt and representatives from among the organizations that make up the United Fund were in attendance and gladly took advantage of some catering from Mary Planer at This & That Catering.

Hiatt wanted all the credit for the United Fund’s work to start with her board of directors each of whom have a specific role to play in making the United Fund a continuing success. The board is comprised of: Brad Balentine, Jared Moser, Jayme Bryant, Jessica Montgomery, John Jonczak, Lenise Lynch, Mac Sammons, Merry Craig Boaz, Raleigh Scales, Sommer Coalson, and Taylor Clark.

The pandemic prevented the awards lunch from being held for the past two years, but Hiatt wanted to recognize those board members whose time on the board expired during COVID: Angie Cagle, Dale Badgett, Clay Nowlin, Dale Draughn, and Christopher Cook.

All the organizations under the umbrella of The United Fund of Surry were asked to stand with their group for a round of applause, the kicker was that you were asked to stay standing until all groups stood.

Hiatt opened the awards portion with a thank you to the marketing committee and board for supporting Downtown Rocks and Run which was held on August 14. She said more runners than ever came out to participate when 288 runners laced up their shoes for a good cause and brought in $23,421.34. The United Fund thanked Altec Industries for being the headline sponsor, and announced Saturday, August 13, as the next Downtown Rocks and Run.

Last October was the 14th annual Greater Granite Open Golf Tournament sponsored again by Altec. The tournament raised an additional $20,000 for the Unite Fund coffers.

John Tarn was given special thanks and a plaque for his work as campaign chair during a time of uncertainty. “We knew we needed a chairman that was not only knowledgeable about our community but engaged. When John was approached, he jumped right in to work with staff and offer his marketing knowledge when needed,” Ben Griffin said.

“Awards are our way of saying thank you, we couldn’t do what we do without every person in this room,” Hiatt said as she brought up some helpers to give out the awards. She listed off 23 organization which had “outstanding increases in giving from the last year’s campaign.” Businesses such as Renfro, Aprio, and Shenandoah Furniture were just a handful of those cited.

The Hometown Hero trophies were given to local businesses that “are truly our heroes. These businesses achieved 100% employee participation and had in increase in giving from last year,” Hiatt said. Carter Bank & Trust, Rogers Realty and Auction, Surry Friends of Youth, and Surry Medical Ministries were each so honored.

Annually The Chairman’s Award is given to a consistent workplace campaign or corporate donor. This year it was a tie between Altec and Surrey Bank & Trust. Surrey Bank & Trust has been a longtime sponsor of Rocks and Run as well as the golf tournament. The bank has also participated in a long-standing workplace campaign.

Altec was the title sponsor for two events this year, as noted, but it was their in-house campaign that really blew socks off with $60,000 raised. Hiatt noted Altec also has members of its staff to organize and run the golf tournament.

Not everyone conducts their campaign in the same way, some trot another path to raise money. The Pat Woltz Way to Glow Award this year was presented to Andy Hull on behalf of Surry Communications and staff. “When most of us are in our warm homes watching parades, the folks are down by the river on the Greenway setting up the Turkey Trot that is held each year.” Not only did she say this year’s event was a lot of fun, but she also said it has a good following of folks returning each year.

The Dave Green Achievement Award was named to honor a longtime supporter of the Renfro workplace campaign for 15 years. The recipients this year combined for well over 15 years of service, Robert and Cama Merritt accepted the award, and Vickie Harold accepted on behalf of her mother Sylvia Harold.

Created and presented for the first time this year is the new Volunteer Achievement Award given to an outstanding volunteer that has served one of the United Fund agencies and “has shown dedication to that member organization, the community, and the United Fund of Surry,” Hiatt explained. She also said multiple agencies and individuals nominated the very same person for the award.

“This individual stood out so much that we decided to name this award after them. They are very active with the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina, Surry Medical Ministries, and serve on our county school board. These are only a few of this person’s contributions to the community.”

“It is my pleasure to present the First Terri Mosley Volunteer Achievement award to Dr. Terri Mosley.”