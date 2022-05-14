Historic home, closed since 2019, is reopening

May 14, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Public can visit Edwards-Franklin House this weekend

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The 1799 Edwards-Franklin House on Haystack Road is pictured in a file photo.

The Edwards-Franklin House has been around since 1799, but recently its storied history was put on hold by the pandemic — which is changing this weekend.

For the first time in three years, open house tours are scheduled today and Sunday to showcase the Surry County landmark located at 4132 Haystack Road west of Mount Airy. That site additionally has long hosted an annual sonker festival, which also was cancelled the past two falls due to COVID-19.

“We haven’t had anything since 2019,” said Dr. Annette Ayers, the president of the Surry Historical Society, which owns the property and sponsors activities there. This included the last sonker gathering that October and a Christmas observance soon after.

“That’s why we’re so excited about getting to have something,” Ayers added Thursday.

This “something” is the resumption of open house tours for the public which were suspended in both 2020 and 2021. These are scheduled today from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday during the same time.

“Everyone is welcome to this free event,” Ayers advised.

The Edwards-Franklin House was constructed in 1799 and is considered the finest example of its architecture in the Piedmont.

It was built by Gideon Edwards and later occupied by his son-in-law, Meshack Franklin, a member of Congress and a brother of North Carolina Gov. Jesse Franklin, who served in the 1820s. The house was bought in 1972 by the Surry County Historical Society and restored to its grandeur, featuring many unique architectural components.

The Edwards-Franklin House has been readied for visitation once again after no open house tours for the public the past two years.

“We had to go in, of course, and clean everything extensively,” Ayers said. The lawn and surrounding grounds also have been maintained in an immaculate condition — “all the plant beds have been weeded.”

The Surry Historical Society is hoping to have additional open house events throughout the coming summer, according to its president.

She says such activities provide a good opportunity for newcomers to the area to experience the Edwards-Franklin House for the first time, in light of the long shutdown, and guesses that some local residents also have never visited.

“We just hope the public takes advantage of this free event.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.