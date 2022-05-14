Police reports

• Authorities are investigating a felony offense in which a stolen debit card was used to purchase goods at a local convenience store, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred last weekend at Speedway on West Pine Street, with the victim identified as Savannah Victoria Rice of Pell Lane in Claudville, Virginia. No loss figure was specified.

Rice told police Sunday, when she reported the financial card fraud, that her phone wallet, Allegacy debit card, Capital One credit card and driver’s license had been stolen by a known individual at Walmart earlier in the weekend.

• Timothy Banks Brannock, 44, of 241 Starwood Trail, was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond on May 6 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and for being a fugitive from justice wanted in another state.

Brannock was encountered by officers during a welfare check at a location in the 900 block of West Pine Street, where he was found with the Schedule II controlled substance and also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, including a glass smoking device and rolling papers, arrest records show.

A check with a national crime database revealed Brannock was being sought by authorities in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter. He is facing a May 23 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A felonious larceny occurred at Staples on May 5, when two people ran out of the store without paying for merchandise valued at $949, including a Hewlett Packard laptop computer with a 15-inch screen, a Fellowes paper shredder, Brother computer toner, two packs of Paper Mate gel pens and a Pendaflex hanging file folder.

• Stephen Isaiah Butler, 20, listed as homeless, was charged with injury to personal property on May 5, stemming from an incident in which he allegedly threw a rock through the back window of a 2003 Chrysler Concorde owned by Heather Michele Bryant.

This occurred during a domestic disturbance at Bryant’s residence in the 1000 block of South Main Street, police records state, with the damage put at $195. Butler is free on a written promise to appear in District Court, the date for which was unclear in the arrest report.