Making a splash in Dobson

May 13, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Splash pad opens Saturday

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Summer Harrison, left, and Autumn Wooten play at Dobson Square Park’s splash pad way back in 2016, not long after the splash pad opened for public use. The facility will have its season-opening this year on Saturday, at 8 a.m. (File photo)

Rain or not, Dobson area residents — and most anyone willing to drive to the county seat — will have a chance to get all wet on Saturday.

And every day afterward, too, until mid-September.

The town is reopening its popular, and freshly painted, splash pad at Dobson Square Park.

“We have given it a fresh new coat of paint. It’s blue and it looks beautiful,” Town Manager Laura Neely said.

It is also free, no doubt another attractive feature for area residents who make good use of the facility.

“It brings people in not only from different towns in the county, but from different counties altogether,” Neely said. “Schools do field trips, usually in May for end of school year. Daycares, elementary schools come in. It’s heavily used.”

The nearby picnic shelter has already been reserved for the day by a local group, but the splash pad itself is open for all to use.

Officially the splash pad opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, and is available for use until 8 p.m. It sticks to those hours six of the seven days each week. Only Wednesday is different, when it is open from noon until 8 p.m.

“Wednesday morning we have maintenance hours,” she explained.

Neely said the pad has proven popular since it was opened in 2015, although there is no way to keep an official count on how heavily it is used.

“We do have park staff on site during the summer months to clean up trash and monitor that the rules are being followed, that everyone is safe at the splash park,” she said, but otherwise visitors are on their own to go in and out of the water as they please.

The water does turn off every 15 minutes, to keep from wasting the resource if the splash pad is empty. However, users can keep the water running simply by pushing a button. The only time it is off during normal operating hours is when there is lightning in the area.

“We’ll turn it off until the storm is over,” she said.

While the splash pad is free to use at any time during the normal operating hours, Neely said two picnic shelters at the park can be reserved for use by organizations and families for birthday parties and other gatherings.

“The easiest way to reserve the park is online,” she said. But those wishing to do so can call the office, email town officials, or stop by at 307 N. Main Street. The town’s website is https://www.dobson-nc.com/181/Splash-Pad and the phone number is 336-356-8962.

While the splash pad was shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was open last year. That doesn’t dampen the enthusiasm among town staff for its reopening this year.

“We get excited about it every year…it’s such a great thing for the town,” Neely said.