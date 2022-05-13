Master Gardeners workshops coming up

DOBSON — Master Gardener volunteers of Surry County have schedule a summer full of garden adventures.

“Whether you like planting herbs, flowers, or ornamentals, there is something for you,” the group said in a recent statement. In addition to virtual workshops the group has been holding, there are four in-person, hands-on opportunities coming up this spring and summer. They are:

• Thursday, May 26, 10 a.m.- Herbs for the Italian Blend, at a cost of $20 per participant;

• Thursday, June 23, 10 a.m.- Plants for a Drought Resistant Garden, at a cost of $5 per participant;

• Thursday, July 21, 10 a.m. – Sensitively Creative! at a cost of $5;

• Thursday, August 25, 10 a.m. – Inviting Pollinators to your Backyard, at a cost of $5.

All workshops will be h eld at the demonstration gardens at the Historic Courthouse at 114 W. Atkins Street.

Participants will have something to take home with them from each of the programs. Each class has an attendance limit and registration is required. For more information, or to register, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension Surry County Center office at 336-401-8025.