5 area residents among The Honor Society inductees

May 13, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi has been holding induction ceremonies throughout the school year, including services for several local residents.

Among those inducted are:

– Meredith Cox, of Mount Airy, at East Carolina University;

– Hollie Bowers, of Pinnacle, at East Carolina University;

– Diane Palmieri, of Pilot Mountain, at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro;

– Amy Snow, of Pilot Mountain, at The University of Alabama in Huntsville;

– Stephen Sasser, of Elkin, at University of North Carolina Wilmington.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.