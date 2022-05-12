Westfield Elementary Leaders of the Month for April

May 12, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Abby Smith poses with the book she was awarded for being chosen as one of Westfield Elementary School’s Leaders of the Month for April.

<p>Alex Collins</p>

<p>Aubrey Sparks</p>

<p>Aurelia White</p>

<p>Ceanna Love</p>

<p>Darcy Love</p>

<p>Dylan Puckett</p>

<p>Isaiah Friend</p>

<p>Izabella Nelson</p>

<p>Khloe Barry</p>

<p>Mauri Perez</p>

<p>Samantha Guerra</p>

<p>Sher Garcia</p>

Westfield Elementary School recently named 13 students as Leaders of the Month for April.

“These students were chosen by their peers for demonstrating the leadership attribute, being considerate,” school officials said. “Being considerate is thinking of other’s feelings and having or showing others they care.”

Each of the students received a book to take home.