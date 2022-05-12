Weekend play to aid Jones Auditorium

May 12, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Bob Keck and Betty Ridolfi rehearse a scene from the play “Lights! Camera! Murder!” — to be staged this weekend in L.H. Jones Auditorium as a fundraiser for that facility.

A murder will take place this weekend on Jones School Road in Mount Airy — not really, just make-believe as part of a production to benefit the historic facility where it will be held.

This involves the staging of a play titled “Lights! Camera! Murder!” in L.H. Jones Auditorium on the grounds of the former Jones School and present community resource center in the northern part of town.

A local drama club, The Good Time Players, is putting on the production for which shows are scheduled Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Proceeds from the performances will benefit the J.J. Jones Alumni Association, which owns the former school auditorium that is now used for various community events. It operates separately from other parts of the old campus long owned by the county government, with the funds raised to go toward the ongoing maintenance of the auditorium.

“I am in the play,” Alumni Association President Nancy Bowman Williams said.

“Lights! Camera! Murder!” — described as a comedy murder mystery — has about 10 cast members altogether. The plot concerns the slaying of the leading man in a detective movie and efforts to unmask his killer. The story is set in the 1940s.

Tammy Denny of The Good Time Players Drama Club is the play’s director. That group is known for its staging of productions as fundraisers for worthy causes, with Denny involved for several years.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Friday for the first of the three “Lights! Camera! Murder!” presentations, with the play starting at 7 p.m. The audience will be seated at tables.

On Saturday night, the same schedule will be observed for a dinner theater event. “Saturday is a sellout,” Williams said of a 100-plate limit imposed by the caterer for the evening.

However, space will be found around the auditorium then for those who simply want to watch the play with no meal included. “We’re not going to turn anybody away,” the Alumni Association president said.

A matinee is planned Sunday afternoon, when the doors will open at 2 p.m. for a 3 o’clock show.

Organizers say a “dessert-theater” setup will be in place Friday night and Sunday afternoon, for which tickets were still available at last report.

The cost is $20 per person all three days, with those interested in attending asked to show up at the door.

Unlike some community theater productions that include several weeks of rehearsals, the local staging of “Lights! Camera! Murder!” has involved a much longer undertaking.

Rehearsals actually began in June 2021 for shows that originally were to be held much earlier than now.

“And COVID happened,” Williams explained.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.