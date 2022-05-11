Stamp Out Hunger this Saturday

May 11, 2022
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

This Saturday, leave a bag with non-perishable items next to your mailbox before the mail runs Saturday, and those donations will make their way to local food banks. Karen Caparolie advises the Post Offices in Pilot Mountain, Pinnacle and Westfield are accepting donations there now through close of business Saturday.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest one-day food drive is Saturday and it provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need.

The National Association of Letter Carriers launched the campaign in 1983 to helps feed millions of Americans, now they need the public’s help.

Residents simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the mail runs on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail and distribute them to local food banks “in the areas they serve,” Jimmy and Karen Caparolie, co-directors of the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center, said.

They explained that at the center donations have “just dropped off over the last two years, and there are not a lot of drive by donations. We are serving more people; we need more to serve more people.”

The food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in cities and towns across the country. Hunger affects one in eight Americans, including millions of children, senior citizens, and veterans.

In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for struggling residents. The need is as great as ever, given the pandemic-caused economic dislocations of the past two years.

“Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation,” association President Fredric Rolando said, “and we see the growing need for food assistance in our communities. On Saturday, May 14, we invite everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together, we can help stamp out hunger in America.”

The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended.

On May 14, as they deliver mail, the nation’s 200,000 letter carriers will collect the donations that residents have left near their mailboxes. People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery on Saturday.

Karen Caparolie said that hygiene items are also needed although not listed. The Caparolies recommend a plastic bag because the handles will make it easier for the letter carrier to pick up. Donations can also be made at the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, at 407 East 52 Bypass, Pilot Mountain.

Donations made Saturday will be replenishing supplies at local food banks and nourishing those in need.

Postal workers in Mount Airy will also be accepting donations, with food collected going to Yokefellow Ministries.