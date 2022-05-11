Mounties winners: Plaque company not all it seems

May 11, 2022 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

Area businesses and individuals who won Mountie Awards — the Mount Airy News’ Reader’s Choice Awards — or Gemini Awards — the Carroll News’ Reader’s Choice Awards — can show off their awards by having them mounted on keepsake plaques by the graphics team at The Mount Airy News.

However, a firm contacting winners offering to mount those awards on plaques (at substantially higher costs) or to create trophies for the awards is not affiliated with The Mount Airy News, The Carroll News, or their parent company, Adams Publishing Group.

The company, identifying itself in emails as Showmark Media, LLC, does not have permission to use the Mounties or Gemini Awards logos, nor the names and logos of the two newspapers.

Area readers and businesses, particularly those who won the popular awards, should be wary of doing business with any firm implying or stating they have a relationship or authorization with The Mount Airy News or the Carroll News.

A Google search found that Showmark, based in Shelton Connecticut, has engaged in similar practices across the country. An attorney in Philadelphia reported on his blog he was being spammed by the company despite repeated requests asking Showmark to cease; a weekly paper in California — the Tracy Press — warned its readers and reader’s choice award winners against doing business with Showmark; and Atlantic Business Magazine alleged Showmark was once “…trying to cash in on Atlantic Business Magazine’s Top 50 CEO awards by selling fake awards.”

Mount Airy and Carroll News Publisher Sandra Hurley said if local winners wish to get a plaque or discuss other ways to show their Mounties and Geminis those papers could help.

“We will be happy to help our customers display their winning information,” she said.