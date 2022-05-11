Councilman critical of mayor’s actions

Alleges ‘incompetence or deceit’ regarding alcohol-related issue

Recent city government debates over outdoor dining/alcohol consumption in downtown Mount Airy are continuing with one councilman’s charges that Mayor Ron Niland has acted improperly regarding that issue.

This includes Niland’s handling of an attempt by Commissioner Jon Cawley — during an April 21 council meeting — to have an earlier vote by the group relaxing that activity rescinded. That was followed by the mayor later saying he didn’t recall key details about it during the commissioners’ last meeting a week ago.

A question has been left in Cawley’s mind about whether Niland deliberately circumvented a board vote on a related motion presented by Cawley on April 21, and what role the apparent memory lapse played.

“It was either incompetence or deceit,” the North Ward commissioner said Tuesday. “And neither one is acceptable.”

For his part, the mayor is defending his involvement surrounding the commissioners’ April 7 vote allowing any “food and beverage” establishment downtown to offer outside dining — including serving beer and wine — and that action’s aftermath.

“Everything I’ve done has been fair and open,” Niland said Tuesday afternoon.

And on Wednesday morning, the mayor addressed Cawley’s “incompetence or deceit” remarks in particular:

“I am saddened that my colleague would feel this way — and the comment is beneath the office he holds,” Niland countered.

He declined to elaborate on those criticisms at length.

“I refuse to comment further on these hateful accusations,” the mayor added. “I would not want to dignify those comments.”

This verbal barrage has come to a boil just days before Niland and Cawley square off in a primary election next Tuesday which features a three-way battle also including a former commissioner, Teresa Lewis. The two receiving the most votes then will go head to head in the general election in November.

But the seeds for the dispute were sown on April 7, when the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 — with Cawley dissenting — to expand opportunities for downtown businesses to offer outside dining/drinking, limited previously to restaurants.

His main bone of contention was the use of the word “plaza” numerous times in a revised city ordinance, which Cawley believes could allow alcohol consumption in Jack A. Loftis Plaza, a public rest area.

A wine shop called Uncorked is located next door to that facility, which was seen being marked with a tape measure that Cawley has said was done to prepare for a hole to be made in Uncorked’s wall to accommodate a serving window.

In seeking to have the April 7 action rescinded, or undone, when the board next met on April 21, Cawley expressed the belief that fellow commissioners weren’t fully aware of its implications — which some vehemently denied.

Parliamentary dispute

When Cawley made a motion on April 21 to rescind the decision, the mayor — who presides over council meetings — said the motion would have to be seconded in order for it to come to a vote.

However, Cawley says this was not required per new parliamentary procedure rules adopted by city officials several years ago, which don’t require seconds to motions. Under Robert’s Rules of Order, the longtime standard by which most governmental bodies operate including Mount Airy previously, a second would have been needed.

An air of confusion permeated the April 21 meeting, which City Attorney Hugh Campbell was absent from, with uncertainty expressed about exactly how to handle the rescinding attempt and an outright crackdown on drinking in public spaces suggested by Commissioner Tom Koch.

And when the next meeting rolled around last Thursday, Niland did not recall asking for a second on Cawley’s April 21 motion.

“Mayor, you called for a second on my motion,” Cawley replied in an authoritative tone.

Niland took an apologetic stance at last week’s meeting in his closing comments ending the session.

The mayor emphasized that he was not trying to be unfair to Cawley.

“If I made a mistake, I apologize,” Niland said. “It was not intentional.”

Actions questioned

Fast-forwarding to this week, Cawley is of the opinion that Niland’s asking for a second on April was possibly an attempt by the mayor to avoid a vote on his motion.

“It kept the vote off the record,” Cawley said, explaining that this could become an issue down the road if problems result from expanding outside dining regulations — while knowing fully his motion would’ve been defeated.

The North Ward representative is particularly incensed that Niland seemed emphatic in his denial during last week’s meeting that the motion had been made and he called for the second.

“And he was wrong on both of them,” Cawley continued. “He says I didn’t make a motion — which I did — and he didn’t call for the second — which he did.”

Cawley said it is difficult for him to conceive that Niland expressed no recollection of such details regarding a matter that had been vigorously debated by the board.

Niland now is acknowledging that Cawley did indeed formally seek to have the April 7 decision undone on April 21. “I’m sure the motion took place.”

But the mayor denied any move on his part to keep a decision off the books, as Cawley is alleging.

“Nothing’s further from the truth,” Niland said Tuesday. “Absolutely not.”

The mayor also says that Cawley had every opportunity on April 21 to make the case that no second was needed for his motion and a subsequent vote.

Cawley said this week that he does not know exactly where Niland was coming from on the issue. “I can’t speak for his intentions.”

But the veteran councilman is concerned about how other city government business might be handled in the future, judging by recent events.

“The issue is now, how are we doing things?”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.