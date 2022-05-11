Blacksmithing, space flight featured at museum

May 11, 2022

A beginner trying their hand at forging iron for the first time with a hammer during one of the blacksmith workshops held at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

<p>Pete Taggett pointing to the S-Band High Gain Antenna he helped create on a picture of the Apollo 9 craft in space.</p>

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is offering two events this month, one hearkening to the days when iron and steel blacksmithing represented the cutting edge of technology, and another taking attendees into the space age.

The first is the museum’s last blacksmith workshop of the season. Local master blacksmith Joe Allen will teach participants about the tools and techniques involved in entry-level blacksmithing.

Everyone will receive hands-on instruction on the tools and conditions necessary to forge iron and will get their opportunity to use a hammer and anvil, as well as other basic tools, to craft two different projects they will get to keep. All of the tools and materials are included in the workshop price, and it will be held in the museum courtyard.

This workshop will be on Saturday from 1 p.m.–5 p.m. and costs $75 for members and $100 for non-members. The class will be limited to six participants per class, so early registration is encouraged.

Space Age

Pete Taggett will be presenting for the museum’s first Maker’s History presentation featuring local craftsmen and creators who have contributed to technology, science, and history. Taggett will tell the story of how he worked on the communications antenna used on the Apollo missions. From the early Apollo mission where men were eventually put on the moon to helping to save astronauts during the Apollo 13 explosion, Taggett’s work has helped shape history.

This presentation will be held Saturday, May 20 from 12 p.m.–1 p.m. at the museum. It is free to the public, and there will be opportunities to ask questions. Those attending may take a lunch to eat while listening to the talk.

This presentation is being hosted in partnership with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. For those unable to attend, there will be a Zoom link for anyone to watch the event virtually. For more information about this event and how to register to watch virtually, check the museum’s social media accounts or reach out to Cassandra Johnson at the museum at 336-786-4478.