Chamber to hold Business Over Breakfast event

May 11, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will host a morning networking event called Business Over Breakfast on Thursday May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Mount Airy City Schools Central Office, 351 Riverside Drive, Mount Airy.

Business Over Breakfast will feature tabletop networking where attendees can talk about their businesses and exchange business cards. Attendees will rotate tables and have the opportunity to meet almost everyone in the room. People who may be interested in this event are sales managers, sales professionals, business development staff or any small business owner.

The event will feature a buffet breakfast catered by the Ol’ Farmer Restaurant, from Cana, Virginia. The breakfast is open to all members of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce or any prospective member. Sponsorships for the Business Over Breakfast are available and provide marketing for sponsoring companies and event tickets.

Chamber President and CEO Randy Collins remarked “traditional business networking is alive and well in Surry County. Attendees will meet many business prospects in a short amount of time. Bring your business cards and come join us.”

Tickets or sponsorships can be purchased on the chamber website www.mtairyncchamber.org. Questions on the event should be directed to Jordon Edwards at the chamber via email at jordon@mtairyncchamber.org.