Man suffers smoke inhalation in day-care fire

May 9, 2022
A fire at a local child-care facility Monday afternoon caused no injuries to the children, but an HVAC worker who had been using a torch there was treated for smoke inhalation.

The incident was reported about 1:20 p.m. at Magical Moments Day Care at 122 Williamson Ave. in Mount Airy, located off South Franklin Road in the vicinity of the Surry Emergency Medical Service headquarters.

“It happened at the worst-possible time — nap time,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said of the scenario that had unfolded as the emergency situation occurred. “Every child in there was laid down for naps.”

The chief credited Sharon Anthony, the director of the preschool center, and her staff for “an excellent job” in getting all the occupants out safely.

They included 23 children and 12 adults.

An emergency plan had been prepared to address just such an occurrence, and the staff executed that plan “to perfection,” Poindexter said.

The blaze — which was brought under control in less than 15 minutes — has been ruled accidental, caused while work was being conducted by an unidentified employee of the Logan heating and air-conditioning company using a torch in a ceiling area.

“And some kind of malfunction happened with the torch,” explained the fire chief, who added that the worker suffered smoke inhalation.

“He was treated at the scene by the EMS,” Poindexter said, and did not require hospitalization.

No structural damage resulted, but contents damage of $20,000 occurred, which the chief said largely involved smoke damage and fire extinguisher powder that coated items and will require attention.

“It’s going to be closed until they can get cleaned up,” Poindexter said of Magical Moments Day Care.

Seventeen firefighters responded to the scene altogether, including members of neighboring units who arrived as part of an automatic-aid agreement with the Mount Airy Fire Department.

The Franklin and Bannertown volunteer fire departments lent that assistance.

In addition to the Surry EMS, county fire marshal personnel responded.

