Despite storms, Mayfest draws crowds

Main Street was filled with shoppers and visitors in Pilot Mountain on Friday, as it was for much of the weekend, in between the rain storms and high winds. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)

<p>This booth gave a bit of color to a gray afternoon. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)</p>

<p>The hanger company offered a unique shopping experience in its pink bus. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News)</p>

The weather was not cooperative, with heavy storms on Friday evening and rain off and on much of Saturday, but the annual Pilot Mountain Civic Club Mayfest returned this year, filling the streets with vendors and shoppers.

While the crowds might have been off from what organizers were hoping for as a result of the poor weather, thousands still made their way to Pilot Mountain for the three-day event.

Mayfest, the major annual fundraiser for the local Civic Club, is a popular gathering, where town residents, as well as visitors from all around the region, visit Pilot Mountain for live music, a variety of food booths, and a number of craft and other vendors.

The event, an unofficial beginning of summer for many, had been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but folks seemed to enjoy this weekend’s event even through the stormy weather.