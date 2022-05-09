Councilman, ex-mayor in at-large race

Related Articles
Three candidates are on the ballot for the at-large seat on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners in next week’s primary election. City offices are non-partisan, with the two then getting the most votes advancing to the general municipal election in November. Candidates for the at-large position on the five-member board mustn’t live in a particular ward, but may reside anywhere in the city limits. Each responded to the same set of questions designed to help voters learn about their backgrounds and positions on key issues to make informed choices. Listed in alphabetical order, the candidates and responses include those of:
Deborah Cochran
Tell citizens a little about yourself.
Answer: I am Deborah Cochran and want to be your next at-large city commissioner. I just turned 60. You can have full confidence in my character. I have passed not one, but two extensive background checks, one as a teacher and one for my concealed carry. I obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management from Gardner-Webb University and a teaching licensure in business and information technology from N.C. State University.
I am a career development coordinator at John F. Kennedy High School and former business teacher at this school since 2015. I taught part-time at Surry Community College for 18 years, worked in radio broadcasting for decades and have been a notary since 1984.
I bring history and experience, having served during the Great Recession as an at-large city commissioner from 2007-2009 and was elected to two terms as mayor here in my hometown of Mount Airy, 2010-2015. I have attended UNC School of Government and ethics training courses. I will bring all the skills and depth of knowledge that I have acquired as a former commissioner and mayor along with teaching business and placing students in careers.
Experience matters.
Question: Why are you interested in serving as a city commissioner?
Answer: We are a nation of inflation. Economics experts predict a recession is coming in 2023. I have been approached by several citizens to seek this office due to my proven record in government. I served during the Great Recession and know what it is like to make difficult choices. My actions match my words.
Question: What do you consider the two most important issues now facing Mount Airy and how will you address them?
Answer: Lowering property taxes — when I left office we had reduced our tax rate from 63 cents to 48 cents (per $100 of assessed valuation). Now the rate is 60 cents. People are dealing with grocery inflation, high gas prices and the highest inflation overall in more than 40 years.
I have experience in lowering the tax rate. Businesses and citizens need relief. Citizens live within their means and government can do the same by becoming fiscally responsible.
Public safety will always be a top priority.
Property crime is becoming an issue. In the last three years, I’ve had a bicycle stolen and license plate removed from my car parked in my yard on a Sunday afternoon. A couple went to different homes in the neighborhood. Another incident involved a neighbor watching a woman steal mail from mailboxes and notifying the Mount Airy Police Department. The woman had my check on her person in the back of the police car.
I was getting ready to teach a high school class when I received the call from the Police Department.
We don’t want Mount Airy ending up like other cities where businesses and people are moving away due to crime. It is imperative for citizens and neighbors to be aware of their surroundings. Defunding police is not the answer.
As a property crime solution, it is imperative that the city recruit businesses that provide jobs and employee benefits. People need to work and be productive. Those who live purposeful lives are not engaged in criminal activity. As mayor, I flew to West Memphis, Arkansas, and helped recruit a business that is still one of the city’s largest water users, which keeps our water rates low and provides jobs.
Question: What makes you the best choice for the office you are seeking?
Answer: I have a strong background. I bring history and experience. I have a proven record of lowering taxes and recruiting business.
The municipality is still receiving property taxes and water revenues from decisions I made while on the board. I’m conservative and recycle campaign signs. I encourage anyone to research my record while I was in office from 2007-2015. I serve the citizens who pay the bills.
I have an expansive community service background, too.
Tonda Phillips
Tell citizens a little about yourself.
Answer: My name is Tonda Phillips and I have lived in Surry County most of my life. I’m 44 years old and have been a self-employed top producer in the insurance, real estate and mortgage industries for more than 20 years.
I attended Surry Community College and Gardner-Webb University. I presently serve on the board of directors for the Shepherd’s House (homeless shelter) and Helping Hands of Surry. I’m the president of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, a member of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and also serve on the Spencer Lofts and Greenbrier Villas Condominiums associations.
I have served on the board of Habitat for Humanity and volunteer with the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team. I’m also trained in conflict resolution.
Question: Why are you interested in serving as a city commissioner?
Answer: I’m interested in serving as Mount Airy city commissioner because there is a need for a new perspective. I have watched the present council drag its feet on decisions that could have been settled through existing city ordinances and processes. It seems that recently, a fire has been lit under them to make decisions that could have been long since handled.
We have great momentum with recreation, culture and tourism. I think these things have always been available to us, but those who resisted change held us back from improving in these areas. There are things that city leaders can do to propel us to a better future using the existing protocol to enhance services and encourage growth of our present resources.
Businesses/jobs, housing and infrastructure are basic necessities for a healthy economy. We cannot neglect or procrastinate on these things.
Question: What do you consider the two most important issues now facing Mount Airy and how will you address them?
Answer: The two most important issues, in my opinion, are public safety and business development. Our police and fire departments need adequate pay and staffing to be proactive in preventative action. There is a need to educate the public so that when faced with an incident, our citizens know what to do to minimize the damage. Risk management is an important function of city operations.
As far as economic development, I believe the city is responsible for providing the needed resources to attract businesses to this area. Our town is full of friendly citizens ready to welcome business and workforce opportunities. Businesses need well-positioned facilities, access to infrastructure and skilled labor. I believe, with some determination, we can accommodate these needs.
Question: What makes you the best choice for the office you are seeking?
Answer: I am the best choice for the at-large city commissioner seat because I’m a person of action. You might not hear me shouting my opinion or arguing with others, but you will see results. I believe any problem can be solved through prayer and then open communication.
I have been a local business owner, employing and serving local families for 20-plus years. As a Realtor, I can help with housing, both affordable and market-rate. I personally brought two large apartment complexes to Mount Airy, one beside Walmart and one just past Odell’s Sandwich Shop. As an insurance professional, I can help with managing our risk and exposure to catastrophic events. As a financial representative, I can budget our tax dollars to the highest and best use for all citizens.
Listen, motivate, engage — we all can.
Steve Yokeley
Tell citizens a little about yourself.
Answer: Steve Yokeley, age 74; B.S and D.D.S. degrees from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Active-duty U.S. Navy officer for two years, with 21 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve; retired as a general dentist after 33 years of practice; Fellowship and Mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry; was on the part-time faculty of the UNC School of Dentistry and the Dental Department of Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University;
Past president of the UNC School of Dentistry Alumni Association and of the Second District Dental Society (includes Winston-Salem and Charlotte); past chairman of the North Carolina Dental Political Action Committee;
Have been an active real estate broker licensed in North Carolina and Virginia for the past 16 years; past president of Surry Regional Association of Realtors and was Realtor of the Year in 2007 and 2015; have been a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy for many years, including serving as a deacon and an elder;
Have been a Mount Airy city commissioner for 12 years; was Mount Airy’s representative to the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC, which includes 12 counties and about 63 municipalities in the Piedmont and Triad areas of North Carolina) for 11 years, serving on the executive committee of the PTRC for eight years, including two as chairman; also was the council’s representative to the North Carolina Association of Regional Councils of Government;
Was honored to have received the PTRC’s Grady Hunter Regional Excellence Award in 2019 for dedication to regional issues and the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Public Service Award in 2015.
Question: Why are you interested in serving as a city commissioner?
Answer: I am running to continue to serve as a city commissioner for the same reason that I have for the past 12 years – I want to continue to help make Mount Airy an even better place to live, work and play.
I always have been oriented toward service to others. I enjoy helping individuals and organizations be the best that they can be. I want to continue to be positively involved in our great community and make a positive difference.
Question: What do you consider the two most important issues now facing Mount Airy and how will you address them?
Answer: (1) The need to improve the quality of life for all ages by increasing the quantity and quality of recreational opportunities and free-time diversions, improving and increasing the number of housing units and bringing more and better-paying jobs of all types.
There are many reasons why people want to live in a certain location such as Mount Airy, including recreational opportunities and free-time diversions; adequate housing; challenging, rewarding and good-paying jobs; good schools; adequate medical care; taxes as low as possible; and a safe, friendly and healthy environment.
I will continue to address these important concerns by making sure that Mount Airy city government supplies the services that a municipality should be responsible for providing, including outstanding police and fire protection as well as trash, recycling, brush and leaf collection. I also will continue to help make sure that Mount Airy has a friendly environment to support both businesses that already are here and which want to maintain their success and/or expand, and those that are considering a move here.
In addition, I will help make Mount Airy a place where entrepreneurs will be able to thrive, and developers and builders will be encouraged to construct new housing of all types as well as commercial buildings. All of this can be done without the need for additional taxes.
(2) The need to improve and update our infrastructure, which includes repaving city-maintained streets, upgrading our wastewater-treatment plant, fast tracking the replacement of aging water and sewer lines, upgrading our parks and recreation facilities and improving the condition of our city buildings.
I want to make sure that we develop the proper plans to do all of these improvements and updates as efficiently and most cost-effectively as possible. I want to be sure that we explore all outside funding opportunities including the use of grants. Even though much needs to be done, with proper planning and use of grants we can do them without putting additional burdens on city taxpayers.
Question: What makes you the best choice for the office you are seeking?
Answer: First, I have a positive vision for the future, and I am not running against anyone or anything. I am a doer who wants to make positive things happen in Mount Airy. I am a good listener, an analytical thinker and a planner. I always try to do the right thing in an ethical manner and work tirelessly to get it done. I know how to get positive things done and don’t give up until they are completed.
I know how to avoid wasteful spending. I also know the proper ways to invest our tax dollars for a successful and prosperous future for all of us. I have been a tireless supporter of trying to get new uses for the Spencer’s property, which should include a downtown hotel. I know the importance of maintaining our present course and getting across the finish line at Spencer’s.
I have the knowledge and experience needed to finish the revitalization of several areas of our downtown, including the Spencer’s property.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.