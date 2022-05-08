Scenic donates to Yokefellow

The team at Scenic Automotive Group presenting a $10,600 check to Yokefellow Ministry. (Submitted photo)

Scenic Automotive Group recently presented a Subaru Share the Love check of $10,600 to Yokefellow Ministry – Mount Airy. Scenic recently held two fundraisers to raise the money for the food bank.

Yokefellow volunteer, Dixie Ratliff, said that Yokefellow Cooperative Ministry has been in existence for 50 years. It continues today with its mission of providing food, prescription medicine, and utility assistance to the underserved in Surry County as well as neighboring cities in Virginia. Each year Yokefellow has touched the lives of thousands of individuals and families in crisis situations. Even through the pandemic, Yokefellow never closed the doors. Yokefellow is primarily a volunteer organization.

”Without the generosity of businesses, organizations, churches and individuals, Yokefellow would not be able to serve our community,” he said.