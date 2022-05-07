Realtors recognize nurses

May 7, 2022

Realtors Stephanie Montgomery, Dana Whitaker, Steve Yokeley, Cindi Graser, and Bobbie Collins with Bradys Coffee Company Staff at Abby and Kathy Brady at Northern Regional Hospital. (Submitted photo)

Surry Regional Association of Realtors recently partnered with Bradys Coffee Company to kick off Nurses Month and say “thank you” to the Northern Regional Hospital staff for their continuous hard work over the past two years. As a thank you, Realtor members raised funds to provide hospital staff with a free cup of coffee and donut.