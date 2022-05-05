Hospital opening Northern Drive

May 5, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

Northern Drive, formerly part of Worth Street, will open Friday morning as a new exit and entrance for the Northern Regional Hospital campus. The private drive will offer access to the Emergency Department, visitor’s entrance, along with more parking. (Submitted photo)

Northern Regional Hospital will have a new exit and entry point when it opens Northern Drive on Friday at 10 a.m.

This private drive, formerly a section of Worth Street, is located between the intersections of Rockford and S. South Streets and will serve as a way to access the Northern Regional Hospital campus.

Located adjacent to the Northern Regional Hospital Emergency Department, Northern Drive accesses parking lots E-1, E-2, and E-3, which are designated parking for the Emergency Department, outpatient services, and visitors. The new lot, E-2, adds 51 parking spaces, along with an additional nine spaces in Lot E-3, for a net gain of 60 new parking spaces. The Northern Drive area lots boast new LED lighting and large banners identifying the lots on the light poles. Northern Regional Hospital is pleased to continue offering free parking to patients, visitors, and staff.

Chris A. Lumsden, president and CEO of Northern Regional Hospital, commends Northern Regional Hospital Facility Services Director Greg Casstevens for his work in serving as general contractor for this exceptional project.

“We are very excited about the new parking spaces and designated pedestrian crosswalks, which, along with the additional lighting and signage, will make our campus much safer for our community,” said Casstevens.