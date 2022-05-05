Budbreak makes triumphant return to Spring

May 5, 2022
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The 2022 Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival is returning to downtown Mount Airy from 12 - 6 p.m. on Saturday, May, 7. Tickets are on sale now, with partial proceeds benefiting Rotary Clubs in Ukraine.

Spring has sprung and the time is now for the 2022 Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival to make its return this Saturday, May 7, from 12 – 6 p.m. in downtown Mount Airy.

Budbreak is returning to its spring date where it belongs after having a hiatus due to the pandemic and the rescheduling of the 2021 festival to the fall. “As our name implies when the vines begin to bloom in spring it is called Bud Break. That typically happens in May,” organizer Bob Meineke said.

Sue Brownfield added to that chorus, “I’m excited to be returning to our original date of the first Saturday in May as we kick off the wine and craft beer festivals in North Carolina.”

Meineke said, “We are celebrating the growing wine industry which history tells that North Carolina was the first state, going back to colonial times, to have a winery. Our area continues to be the hub for the industry with the wineries and the viticulture program at Surry Community College.”

The festival features top North Carolina wineries and craft beer producers, wonderful food, and great music. This year will see two first-time vendors joining the roster with Dennis Vineyards and Midsummer Brewing displaying their wares.

“We strive to bring many old and favored wineries and breweries then add a mix of newer ones. We always get good feedback about the boutique feel of the event. Smaller venue, downtown and surrounded by lots of things to do before and after the festival. This year we’re getting our merchants involved. Anyone wearing a wrist gets a 10% discount, day of event,” Meineke reported.

Wine & Beer Tasting Tickets cost $20 in advance and gets you a commemorative glass for tasting wine and craft breweries from the vendors. On the day of the event the cost will be $25.

Tickets can still be purchased online at the discounted rate, or in person at The Hampton Inn by Hilton, 2029 Rockford Street, Mount Airy; Old North State Winery, 308 North Main Street, Mount Airy; or Webb Interiors, 1217 West Lebanon Street, Mount Airy.

General Admission Non-Tasting Tickets will allow access to the festival which includes the music and food providers for $4.99. Children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult, and because food and beverage are being offered, no pets are allowed.

Meineke said $2,000 of the proceeds will be going to support the Rotary and Rotaract clubs of Ukraine during their time of crisis. The Budbreak Festival donated $1 per ticket that was sold online through March, which was then also matched by District 7690 for a total of a $2 donation per ticket.

Music will be provided by B-Dazzle Productions, the festival’s Hometown DJ, who will start the event with tunes to set the mood from 12 – 3 p.m. Meineke also advised that Craig Southern and The Phoenixx Band “promised three solid hours of a mix of beach, R&B, country and some rock and roll.” Southern and The Phoenixx band will take the stage from 3 – 6 p.m.

The Budbreak Festival is the primary external fund-raising event for the Mount Airy Rotary Club and has afforded local Rotarians the opportunity to donate more than $193,000 locally to groups. “The monies raised by Rotary from Budbreak go to support these local charities like The Surry Arts Council, The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, The Salvation Army, The United Fund, and The Friends of the Mount Airy Police Department.

“As well as The Shepherds House, Yokefellow Food Pantry, Stop Hunger Now, The Boys Scouts of America, and the YESurry High School Entrepreneurial Competition, to name a few,” Brownfield said, adding in one of her own pet projects, the RotaryPup Dog Park adjacent to the Emily B. Taylor Greenway – a project near and dear to her.

It’s a busy weekend, but visitors really can have it all with a trip to Mayfest in Pilot Mountain and then a trip to Budbreak. “There have always been great local events to compete with. MerleFest, Mayfest, Mother’s Day weekend and more. Variety is always welcome. We have done well each year, with the proceeds from this weekend we will top $200,000 for local, regional, and international projects.”

For tickets, including a Hampton Inn by Hilton festival package, visit: www.budbreakfestival.com/tickets