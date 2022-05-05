Police reports

May 4, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A man listed as homeless has been jailed without bond after an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Joseph Thomas Duncan, 24, was encountered by officers last Friday night during a domestic disturbance at the Newsome Street home of Macy Michelle Carter, identified as the victim, who was assaulted with the knife and hands with no injuries caused.

Duncan was charged with assault with a deadly weapon; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 6.

• Police were told on April 27 that jewelry valued at $22,000 had been stolen from Delories Pruitt Beaman’s person while the 79-year-old resident of Ararat was in a room at Northern Regional Hospital.

Two items, a 14-karat gold cluster ring and a 14-karat gold cross necklace, are said to have been taken by an unknown suspect.

• Kelsey Elaine Frye, 24, of 536 Farmbrook Road, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods on April 23 for allegedly stealing a Samsung Galaxy cell phone owned by Crystal Faye Norman of Rural Hall the day before at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where Norman is employed.

Frye, whom arrest records state was found in possession of the phone, is slated to appear in District Court on May 23.

• Police learned on April 23 that a handgun had been discovered missing, and possibly stolen, from the home of Jack Russell Morton on Pittman Street. Along with the Smith and Wesson Bodyguard 380-caliber model and a seven-round extended clip that is silver in color, seven rounds of Hornady Manufacturing Critical Defense ammunition were included.

• Property valued at $462 was discovered stolen on April 22 from a trailer on McKinney Road. The items taken included a 10,000-pound winch, an electronic brake box and battery, safety chains and a bolt.

Two Ohio businesses are listed as victims of the crime, Tanner Gill Associates Logistics and Ground Flight Expediting and Logistics.

• Police property, identified as two stop sticks and a hand reel, received $254 in damage on April 20 after being deployed in an effort to stop a man identified as Christopher Marion, who was fleeing from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle.

A tire-deflation device was used to halt the vehicle on Red Barn Lane off White Pines Country Club Road. Records indicate that a warrant for a charge of injury to personal property was filed against Marion by city police and served on him by county authorities.

• On April 20, multiple vehicles were found to have been broken into at the Scenic-Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership on Rockford Street, with property valued at $2,820 listed as stolen.

Police records indicate that at least three vehicles were targeted, including a 2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 owned by Surry County Emergency Services, a Chevy 5500 truck and a Dodge Neon.

Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corp. also is listed as a victim of the crime that netted copper stranded wire; Milwaukee-brand products including a battery-powered chainsaw, battery and battery charger; copper stirrups; a Klein Tools volt meter; wire-stripping tools; a first-aid kit; and multiple dosage units of epinephrin.