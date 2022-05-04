Elementary students take learning on the road

Andrea Freeman’s fourth grade class poses for a picture in Raleigh. (Submitted photo)

<p>Jaden Jenkins fourth grade class poses for a picture. (Submitted photo)</p>

Fourth Graders at Pilot Mountain Elementary got to take their learning on the road to visit the State Capital and other government buildings in Raleigh recently.

As part of the fourth grade curriculum, students learn about the different branches of state government and how they work. Students were excited to go visit the places they have learned about and see firsthand the many parts of the state government system.