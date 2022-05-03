Another Koozies fire linked to homelessness

May 3, 2022
By Tom Joyce

A Mount Airy fire truck is on the scene of a blaze reported Tuesday morning at 455 Franklin St.

    For the second time in less than six months, a fire has occurred in a vacant commercial building in Mount Airy — and once again the incident has been tied to its occupation by the homeless.

    “It was just rinse and repeat,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said of what seems to have become a trend.

    The latest blaze was reported Tuesday about 6:15 a.m. at 455 Franklin St., where a large structure is located which formerly housed a private club known as Koozies and before than was a Quality Mills facility.

    A passerby spotted smoke coming from the building, leading to a deployment by members of the Mount Airy Fire Department, with 15 firefighters on the scene altogether.

    Upon arrival units found an active room and contents fire in the basement of the structure, according to information from the department.

    Firefighters then stretched an attack line to the basement door and extinguished the blaze, which was brought under control about 10 minutes after they arrived with no injuries caused.

    Primary and secondary searches of the structure resulted to ensure there was no extension of the fire from the room of origin, and the area also was ventilated.

    As of Tuesday, the origin of the blaze had not been determined.

    “One homeless occupant was at the scene and made to evacuate,” Poindexter added Tuesday, who later was questioned by the city fire marshal and police. “And he couldn’t give any substantial information about the cause of the fire.”

    “Unfortunately, though, we determined that there is more than one person living there now,” the fire chief said of the deteriorating building that’s been a source of controversy in recent years and in February was targeted for demolition by city officials.

    Evidence of bedding at the scene indicated the recent presence of multiple individuals, Poindexter explained, despite signs prohibiting its occupancy.

    One person also had been at the scene of an initial fire at the former Koozies building in late November, who subsequently was charged with breaking and entering.

    The man located there Tuesday morning was a different person, the fire chief said.

    November’s fire is believed to have resulted from some kind of fire allegedly started to keep warm amid freezing temperatures, but that apparently was not the case with this week’s incident occurring amid summer-like conditions.

    The earlier fire caused estimated damages of $1,000.

    No monetary figure was listed for Tuesday’s blaze, with Poindexter explaining that it was difficult to distinguish any new damage from that resulting in November.

    The multiple fires point to a disturbing trend, the fire chief said. “It’s sad to see how some people live.”

    Signage might be placed at the scene, in addition to that already there, in a further attempt to prevent occupancy of the structure that has been declared dangerous and unfit for human habitation.

    Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.