Surry Central observes Addiction Awareness Week

Surry County EMT was on hand showing CPR for an overdose simulation.

Carey Lowe is the mother of Noah Lowe, who would have been a 2020 graduate but passed away from an overdose in April of 2020

Ben Nichols spoke about his story of substance abuse.

Surry County EMT also created simulations for students to see what happens during a "mock" overdose situation.

Charlotte Reeves spoke to freshmen about the adolescent brain and how addiction affects it.

Community members judging artwork.

Artwork on display at Surry Central High School.

Surry Central High School recently hosted an Addiction Awareness Week with the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery.

The school partnered with many community members to help bring information and awareness about addiction and recovery to the high school’sstudents. During the week, there were guest speakers, contests, and classroom activities to educate and inform students by reading addiction stories, information on how to get help, and resources available in our county for an opportunity for life-long recovery.

Guest speakers included Charlotte Reeves, Ben Nichols, and Carey Lowe. Reeves spoke to freshmen about the adolescent brain and how addiction affects it. Nichols spoke about his story of substance abuse and Lowe is the mother of Noah Lowe-who would have been a 2020 graduate but passed away from an overdose in April of 2020.

Surry County EMT also created simulations for students to see what happens during a “mock” overdose situation.

“It was a very successful week in educating students about addiction and recovery and trying to save future generations one step at a time at Surry Central High School,” school officials said.