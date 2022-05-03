Dobson man charged with murder of city teen

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a city teen who was found lying in a street near his home last September, the Mount Airy Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

Marquis Reginald Hatcher, 28, of 139 Vance St., Dobson, is charged with murder in the case involving John Martinez Flores, 18, who lived in the 2100 block of North Main Street.

Flores was fatally shot outside his residence on the night of Sept. 21, police say.

City officers who were responding to a requested security check in that area located the wounded teen near the intersection of North Main Street and Jones School Road shortly after midnight, according to previous reports. He had received multiple gunshot wounds.

Flores was transported by the Surry County Emergency Medical Service to a Winston-Salem hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The teen’s death sparked an investigation that not only involved the Mount Airy Police Department but the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. It also included an appeal to the public for information about the shooting.

In the weeks and months after the homicide, authorities were able to develop evidence through countless interviews and other investigative means.

“It was very extensive with different agencies and the fact everyone worked together,” city Police Chief Dale Watson said Tuesday of what it took to crack the case.

“The teamwork has been phenomenal,” Watson added.

The investigative efforts led to the issuance of a felony arrest warrant for Hatcher for the murder of Flores.

“We feel it was drug-related,” the police chief advised Tuesday of the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. “The investigation is still ongoing.”

Hatcher has a history of drug arrests, including serving time in prison for narcotics-related charges.

He is now being held in the Surry County Jail without privilege of bond,

Hatcher’s first scheduled court appearance is on May 25 in Surry District Court.

Records show he has a number of other cases pending in Superior Court, unrelated to the Flores shooting, including charges of felony assault, inflicting serious bodily injury; felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling place; possession of heroin with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; breaking and entering to terrorize/injure; and others.

