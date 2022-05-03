MAD Dash 5K returns to Dobson

May 3, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

MAD Dash runners are ready to go at the start line,

Submitted photo

<p>North Surry High School cheerleaders take a moment for a photo.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

North Surry High School cheerleaders take a moment for a photo.

Submitted photo

<p>John Priddy gives his granddaughter, Ella Priddy, her medal for first place overall female. She completed the 5K course in a time of 21:51.45.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

John Priddy gives his granddaughter, Ella Priddy, her medal for first place overall female. She completed the 5K course in a time of 21:51.45.

Submitted photo

The Ninth Annual MAD Dash 5K raised more than $20,000 for Surry County School System students and teachers. The race, held on April 23, and hosted by the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, had more than 450 participants racing through the streets of Dobson, with hundreds more volunteers and spectators cheering them on.

The 5K began on the Surry Community College campus and finished at the 50-yard line of the Surry Central High School Rex Mitchell Track and Field. All eleven Surry County Schools elementary GROW (Go Run Our World) Strong Teams competed in the event. Each team goes through a 10-week training after school. The training not only prepares students to participate in the 5K but also teaches positive characteristics such as determination, confidence, self-pride and race etiquette.

“Thank you to all of our participants and our sponsors for making this event successful. Surry Insurance, our Event Sponsor, is a great supporter of our foundation and students,” said John Priddy, foundation chairperson. Northern Regional Hospital, Renfro Brands, and Wayne Farms were the Finish Line Sponsors and Dr. John L. Gravitte, DDS, PA, was the medal sponsor.

“We’re back,” said Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools. “It is great to see all these leaders here this morning. Students, volunteers, parents, and spectators have all teamed up to give back to our schools. The generous community and sponsor support we receive for this race will help students and teachers experience fantastic learning opportunities inside and outside the classroom.”

Miguel Vega took top honors in the race with a time of 18:44.53 Second place went to Jack Hardy at 20:50.24, and third place went to Rodrigo Cortes at 20:53.84. Ella Priddy was first among females with a time of 21:51.45, Eliza Richardson was next at 24:05.50 and Dasia Lambert at, 24:05.78 was third.

The Surry County Schools Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization created by a group of local business and community leaders who are passionate about the education and the future of Surry County. The Board of Directors is committed to providing enhanced learning opportunities for students that will position them to be ready to compete in a global market. For more information, contact Ashley H. Mills, managing director, at 336-386-8211 and online at www.scsfoundation.org.