Local sock brand stepping up for diversity

The Farm to Feet sock brand of a Mount Airy company not only is focused on manufacturing products for the outdoor recreational market, but now blending that with inclusion and diversity.
Farm to Feet, which is associated with Nester Hosiery, has collaborated with an entity known as Black Folks Camp Too (BFCT) to create a new Unity Blaze sock style.
It is aimed at promoting BFCT’s mission to remove fear, add knowledge and invite more African-American folks to experience the activity of camping and enjoy outdoor lifestyles with others.
This is coinciding with the development of what is described as a three-quarter crew technical hiking sock featuring Black Folks Camp Too’s Unity Blaze logo. That symbol is denoted by two crossed logs and a campfire meant to promote the forging of bonds across all aspects of adventure and universal equality.
“Black Folks Camp Too is bringing more people into the outdoors, including many right in our backyard in North Carolina,” Matt Brucker, Farm to Feet general manager, said in a statement. Brucker became general manager of Nester Hosiery brands earlier this year, including Farm to Feet.
The new Unity Blaze socks are available on websites of both Farm to Feet and Black Folks Camp Too, along with select retailers, with a larger rollout to all Farm to Feet retailers scheduled this August. A portion of proceeds from the sale of the sock style will benefit BFCT.
“Our Unity Blaze socks are not just any kind of socks,” Earl B. Hunter Jr., who founded Black Folks Camp Too in 2019, said in a statement. “Our socks are helping folks signal to the world that they treat everyone, everywhere, equally while encouraging more unity in the outdoor community — together, we are changing the world one campfire at a time.”
At the core of Black Folks Camp Too’s mission is the belief that when more African-Americans become active camping enthusiasts and begin enjoying outdoor lifestyles, it will help break down barriers to create more-inclusive communities and stronger relationships overall.
“Working with Earl and the team at Black Folks Camp Too, together we can encourage more people to explore the outdoors and experience its rejuvenating power while inviting others to join us and increase diversity in the outdoors,” added Brucker.
The Unity Blaze technical hiker sock of Farm to Feet/Black Folks Camp Too is designed with targeted cushioning and ventilation to provide all-day comfort on the trail while naturally regulating temperature. It features a 19.5-micron merino wool knit with materials sourced entirely from U.S. ranchers.
These socks also contain a seamless toe closure that reduces the chances of blisters, according to promotional information. Comfort compression helps lower fatigue while reinforcement in critical areas ensures durability.
Farm to Feet, promoted as a maker of 100% American socks, turns out that footwear in its sustainability focused facility in Mount Airy said to employ the highest-level knitting techniques possible.
The brand prides itself on producing the most-comfortable and feature-rich socks available under the belief that socks are meant for the outdoors — designed for everyone to follow his or her own trail.
Farm to Feet also is committed to improving the outdoor recreational experience and advocating for the protection of wild places, says a company announcement about its collaboration with Black Folks Camp Too.
The Unity Blaze sock retails for $25, with more details on it and how to find a local retailer or buy online available at www.farmtofeet.com.
