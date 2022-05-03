Police reports

May 2, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A woman listed as homeless was jailed under a $25,500 secured bond last Thursday after fleeing from officers in reference to a probation violation, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Katherine Louise Nelson, 28, was encountered by police as they attempted to serve a warrant on her for the probation matter, which had been filed through the clerk of court office on Dec. 28.

She fled on foot before being taken into custody at Quality Inn on Rockford Street, arrest records state, leading to an additional charge of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

Nelson is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• A Winston-Salem man has been arrested here on charges of interfering with an electronic monitoring device and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

Carlos Zeke Reynolds, 20, was encountered by police last Wednesday during a traffic stop on North Renfro Street at Independence Boulevard, where he allegedly provided false information to delay the service of a warrant on the monitoring device charge. It had been filed on April 5 in Forsyth County.

This led to Reynolds also being accused of the resisting charge and confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. He is slated to be in District Court at Dobson next Monday.

• An Ararat woman, Jessica Turner of Zion Way, reported being the victim of a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense on April 19.

An unknown party misrepresented oneself on social media in order to receive $45 from Turner.

• The Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street was the scene of a false-pretense crime on April 18, when an apparently known suspect attempted to use fake currency, listed as a $20 bill, to make a deposit onto a prepaid credit card. The case was still under investigation at last report.