Westfield bid falls through

May 2, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

At the April 4 meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners a bid was announced for the former Westfield Elementary School. The bidder at that time placed a $7,500 down payment against a bid of $150,000 for the former school.

The commissioners were informed at their last meeting April 18 that the bid has been rescinded by the interested party. The bid was pulled just days after the board had been informed of its existence.

The potential buyer, upon further inspection and consideration, decided to withdraw their bid. The board of county commissioners was told that “based on the possibility of soil contamination and asbestos in the gym and cafeteria” that the buyer was not sure of the feasibility.

“They did say they plan to do more research to determine if their company would be able to sustain making a new offer and purchasing the property in the future. They may come back to this in the future as they have genuine interest in the property and plans that could benefit the Surry County tax base,” the county’s statement said.

The question posed to County Attorney Ed Woltz was whether the bidder was still obligated to fulfill their offer. When that party bid, it opened a period of upset bidding that was still ongoing, but there was no upset bid.

After discussion, and a decision to change future surplus property listing to have language akin to “as-is,” the commissioners agreed to release the bidder from their bid with no penalty.

In other recent action by the board:

– An agreement has been reached between Surry County and Tanner Valuation Group LLC to provide commercial and industrial appraisal assistance service for the upcoming 2025 reappraisal. This will be a four-year project that will involve, in part: project planning, field review, field work, and assisting with the presentation of the Schedule of Values. The total cost of the project is $206,500 which will be paid in installments over the four-year contract.

– Communications Director Nicholas Brown advised the commissioners that he and a committee have been searching for a set of protocols that would aid telecommunicators with a set of questions that would streamline the call taking process for a fire emergency.

After viewing demonstrations that were designed to show the protocols in action, the committee unanimously agreed that they preferred and recommend The International Academy of Emergency Dispatch’s version of the call taking software.

– Assistant County Manager Sandy Snow has been given authorization to work with the EMS director to implement an Educational Reimbursement Agreement for EMS new hires.

– Finally, the county received two qualified bidders for the fiber broadband installation project that continues in Surry County. Spectrum and Surry Communications both submitted to the Request for Proposal, and the county has selected Surry Communications for the contract.

County Manager Chris Knopf told the commissioners that the bid from Surry Communications was more responsive to the needs of the community than that of Spectrum’s bid. The board authorized $1.6 million to Surry Communications for fiber broadband installation. An additional $309,000 was set aside to match “Great Grants.”

Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants are designed to target those areas undeserved by broadband. There is no guarantee Surry County will get one of the four GREAT grants, but the county set aside the matching funds to be prepared to move.