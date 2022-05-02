Free fishing fails to falter from rain

Andy and Opie would’ve been proud of those attending a weekend Healthy Family Hooplah fishing event in Mount Airy, who didn’t let water from the sky keep their hooks from the waters of Tumbling Rock Reservoir.

Although Saturday’s forecast called for only a slight chance of rain, intermittent sprinkles managed to work their way into the proceedings at the Westwood Park fishing facility which went on regardless.

Such an event, designed to give local families and kids the chance to experience the joys of angling, had not been held locally for the past two years due to the coronavirus and everyone seemed to relish its resumption.

The gathering not only provided rods, reels and bait to those lacking them while allowing participants to take home what they reeled in, but prizes for fish caught, hot dogs and trimmings, face painting and more — all for the incredibly low price of free.

Those who were younger than 16 also did not even need a fishing license to cast lines into the freshly stocked reservoir, either from a pier or along its banks.

Saturday’s scheduled five-hour affair combined the organizational efforts of Surry/Stokes Friends of Youth Inc., the Women’s League of Mount Airy, the Mount Airy Police Department, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and others.

“Really calming”

Those attending the Healthy Family Hoopla included both veteran anglers and novices taking advantage of the opportunity to explore the pastime of fishing that has helped one while away many a country day.

“Actually, this is my first time fishing and it is really fun,” said Amelia Jayde Hazelwood, 12, a student at Central Middle School in Dobson.

“It is really calming,” she explained, citing the chance to get away from the pressures of the outside work and partake of the simple pleasures of looking at lily pads in the water and the reassuring ripples of the current.

Gracie Edgar, another 12-year-old of Pilot Mountain Middle School who was fishing alongside her friend from Central Middle, was impressed by “how quiet it is” while fishing. “We sometimes hear a little baby in the background, but that’s OK.”

The two youths had not yet mastered the art of casting, but seemed to improve as time passed. Then there was a matter of waiting for the floating cork to disappear from the surface and exhibit the telltale bobbing motion that indicates a bite.

“I can never be patient enough to see it go in the water,” Amelia said while recasting her line a number of times.

Saturday’s foray at the park did not seem to reap as many denizens of the deep as previous events, despite the reservoir being recently stocked with catfish that joined sunfish and bass already there.

This seemed partly due to the cool wet weather that prevailed during the day.

“It’s a little early in the year for catfish to start biting,” Fisheries Biologist Kin Hodges of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission added while passing out rods and reels. “I think they’re taking the morning off.”

Yet there were still folks on hand trying to catch fish, no matter how elusive, and regardless of what Mother Nature served up Saturday.

“It is a great turnout with the weather,” said Surry/Stokes Friends of Youth Executive Director Tamara Veit.

