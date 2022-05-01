Meadowview Magnet hosting blood drive

Meadowview Magnet Middle School Student Council has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive through the Future Blood Donor Program.

The blood drive will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Mount Airy on May 10, from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Those wishing to donate can make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org by using the sponsor code, “Meadowview,” or by contacting the Red Cross directly at 1-800 RED CROSS. All community members are welcome.