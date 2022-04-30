Police reports

April 30, 2022

• A Mount Airy woman was jailed last Sunday on a felony charge of larceny by employee for allegedly embezzling money from a local convenience store, according to city police reports.

Kimberly Hauser Allen, 54, of 110 First St., is accused of taking an undisclosed sum from Super C on East Pine Street. She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is facing a June 6 appearance in District Court.

• A traffic stop for an alleged equipment violation led to a Mount Airy man being jailed on a felony drug charge last Saturday.

After a brief investigation upon being pulled over near the public works building on East Pine Street, Richard Anderson Carter, 72, of 287 Paynetown Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, listed as a white rock-like substance. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a metallic smoking device.

Carter was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a May 9 appearance in District Court.

• Michael Angelo Quirindongro Olivera, 26, of 195 Deerfield Lane, is facing charges of driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon and having no operator’s license which were filed Sunday after an encounter with officers on Granite Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Olivera was operating.

He was jailed under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 6.

• Shamal Niquan Cox, 25, listed as homeless, was incarcerated on multiple charges after allegedly threatening and/or cursing at customers and employees of a downtown restaurant on April 21.

A police investigation of the civil disturbance at Barney’s Cafe led to Cox standing accused of two counts of communicating threats and disorderly conduct in a public building. He was held in the county detention center under a $5,000 secured bond, with the case set for the May 23 session of District Court.

Cox also has been banned from Barney’s Cafe by its owner.

• Police were told on April 21 that a utility trailer valued at $1,100 had been stolen from the residence of owner Allene Michelle Young in the 2000 block of Wards Gap Road.

It bears the Carry-On Trailer brand and is black in color.

• Roddy J. White, 63, of 100 Shamrock Terrace Lane, Dobson, was charged with second-degree trespassing on April 21, when he allegedly refused to leave the Northern Regional Hospital premises after being told to do so by security personnel.

White is free under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on May 9.

• A wallet owned by Cindy Aileen Anderson of the 2000 block of North Main Street was stolen from the rear bumper of a vehicle at her residence during the early morning hours of April 16.

The Michael Kors wallet with a gold zipper is valued at $50 and contained an undisclosed sum of money; a driver’s license; and three cards, including insurance cards.

• A crime involving injury to personal property occurred on April 14 at Walmart, where the doors and hood of a 2020 Toyota Camry owned by Vickie Hoover Dupree of Highland Drive — a store employee — was scratched with a sharp object by an unknown suspect.

The damage was put at $2,500.