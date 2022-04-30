Gas prices stalling local tourism traffic

Higher gas prices naturally are causing would-be tourists to question their travel plans — even to favored destinations such as Mayberry-rich Mount Airy — but a local official sees the fallout from another issue, COVID, boosting other attractions.
“People are looking for places to get away from germs,” Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jessica Roberts told the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during a quarterly update at a meeting last week. “People are focused on getting outdoors.”
That conforms with plans for North Carolina to celebrate the Year of the Trail in 2023, for which Surry County is well-positioned with facilities such as Pilot Mountain State Park, Roberts said in highlighting both present and upcoming trends.
“For the upcoming year we are embracing everything outdoors,” she added, also including wine trails, greenway facilities, mountain biking trails, venues with fire pits and other nature-oriented attractions.
A foundation already exists for that with visits to state parks last year up 1.2 million over pre-pandemic levels, according to information provided by Roberts showing travellers are now more cautious about where they go and for how long.
“They want a clean place to visit.”
Gas, inflation worries
For now, though, there are concerns about fuel prices and the related problem of inflation.
“Gas prices is going to be a factor in some of these things,” the local tourism official said of trips involving vehicular transports. “I don’t think it will hugely impact us as much as other cities.”
Roberts says many people from other locations are calling the Mount Airy Visitors Center to inquire about gasoline prices locally.
There is also a trend of consumers not making long-range travel plans due to the uncertainties tied to that and the economy overall, with Roberts citing factors showing that 95% of those arriving in North Carolina come by automobile.
Based on the results of one national survey appearing in March, almost 60% of American travelers say that the recent increased cost of gas will impact their decision to take trips over the next six months.
Of those, nearly one-third of the respondents predict that the impact will be great for them.
Roberts says this is playing out locally.
“People aren’t planning as far in advance right now,” she advised regarding folks being reluctant to forge long-range commitments as they have in the past due to fuel prices and inflation. “It’s kind of a last-minute decision people are making.”
The Mount Airy tourism official also presented survey results showing that if gasoline prices don’t drop, more than half of travelers will take fewer road trips this summer (56%) and choose to stay closer to home (60%).
While all this is occurring, the tourism industry is gearing up for the growing trend of electric vehicles over the next 10 years, Roberts said.
This includes trying to develop more charging stations locally, with the tourism official pointing out that she knows of only one existing now in Mount Airy, at the Sheetz convenience store on U.S. 601.
Efforts are under way to have hotels add charging stations to make it more convenient for visitors to power up their vehicles, Roberts said.
Hopeful signs
Despite gas prices/inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the coronavirus, road trip activity has quietly returned to 2019 levels, based on information from Roberts showing the situation to be stable at present.
Occupancy tax figures reported by the city of Mount Airy show revenues being strong, increasing consistently since March 2021 to January 2022 collections — the most recent period for which numbers are available.
For example, ones for November 2021 were up 70% from November 2020, and those for last August jumped 63% from the previous year.
In the period from July 2021 through January 2022, occupancy tax revenues collected by local lodging establishments increased 48.3% from the same period the year before.
Roberts says efforts are underway to increase visitation to this area during the traditionally slower period from November to March.
