Early voting off to good start

April 29, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

While the totals haven’t approached those for the last election in the fall of 2020 when a hotly contested presidential election was involved, one-stop early voting has gotten off to a healthy start across Surry County.

The first in-person ballots for a May 17 primary were cast on Thursday, with a total of 327 people showing up at four early voting stations in the county.

Mount Airy was the busiest location, drawing 56% of the voters among the four sites.

It is located in the Surry County Government Center at 1218 State St. behind Arby’s. Others are available at the Surry Board of Elections headquarters at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson; the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad, 615 E. U.S. 52-Bypass, in the former Howell Funeral Home location; and the Elkin Rescue Squad building on North Bridge Street.

Traffic seemed light for the first day of early voting in Mount Airy — with 29 people reportedly arriving during the first two hours from 8 to 10 a.m. But Surry’s elections director said Thursday’s results overall exceeded those for a comparable primary.

Ahead of a 2018 primary election similar to what is occurring this year, early voters averaged 216 per day countywide.

That year, the Dobson site was open from April 19 to May 5, with the Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain and Elkin locations operating from April 30 to May 5.

“So we are above the 2018 average for yesterday,” county Director of Elections Michella Huff advised Friday, when another 71 voters had cast ballots at the four sites as of 11 a.m.

In contrast, for the opening day of the presidential-year primary on Oct. 15, 2020 — in the midst of the pandemic —a total of 1,013 people had voted at all four locations by 12:30 p.m. Lines of people waited at each, with 2,436 logged for the day as a whole.

The schedule for the early voting cycle now underway is 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at all locations, with no Sunday hours involved. The service ends on May 14, the Saturday before the actual primary day, which is a prelude to the general election in November.

Early voting advantage

Along with allowing Surry residents to cast ballots before the primary day and avoid possible long lines then, one-stop early voting/same-day registration provides a reprieve to unregistered voters who missed a regular registration deadline on April 22.

They can register during the early voting period at any of the four Surry locations and immediately cast a ballot at that same site. However, those who did not register by the regular deadline will not be allowed to vote on the primary day itself.

Same-day registrants must prove their residency by displaying either a North Carolina driver’s license, a photo ID issued by a government agency, a copy of a current utility bill or a current college photo ID card along with proof of campus habitation.

Huff has said that 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the general election on Nov. 8 are eligible to register and vote in the primary.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.