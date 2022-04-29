Volunteerism may no longer be enough

In March 2020 strong winds brought down a large pine tree onto a mobile home pinning a girl in her bed. The operations resulted in members and equipment from all five Surry County Rescue Squads along with local fire departments working together. The young lady trapped celebrated her fourth birthday earlier this year.
Mount Airy Rescue Squad
It was an unintentional coincidence that is a metaphor for a larger problem, and one that needs to be addressed. Representatives from the Surry County Association of Rescue Squads took their turn making 2022-23 budget presentations to the county commissioners Tuesday.
A scheduled two hours turned into a four-hour budgetary slog, with the board managing more business afterward behind closed doors.
Everyone in the room from the school superintendents, commissioners, county staff, down to the deputy in the lobby on guard was getting compensated to be there in one way or another.
Except the five men sent to represent the rescue squads, the 100% volunteer force that is the opposite hand of the 18 fire departments.
Vice Chairman Eddie Harris has sat on the board for some time and is aware of the nature of the local fire district and volunteer rescue squad model in use for Surry County. Even he asked once for clarification from the men on their volunteer status as it is somewhat baffling to consider there is not a single full or part-time paid employee on the five rescue squads.
The rescue squad volunteers sat and listened while waiting to make their budget request of just over $314,000. Last year they operated on a budget of $276,000, which had been a cut from the previous year.
They noted in presenting the data the cost of operating a rescue squad is not wholly different from that of a fire department, but funding and compensation are another matter entirely.
“We and fire go hand-in-hand,” Nathan Webb of Mount Airy Rescue Squad said of their first response cousins. The rescue squads and fire departments have some overlapping services, some fire houses offer rescue services while others do not.
Funding the rescue squads is a piecemeal affair that combines county contributions with monies from the United Fund of Surry. Donations from the public are an extremely important part of their funding. While their budgetary allotments went down during COVID donations, to their pleasant surprise, went up. The board was told that public donations were the “best in decades.”
The juxtaposition of that largesse is the part of this story that is harder to talk about. These are volunteer rescue squads and there is simply not the appetite to be found to participate. “When I took over seven years ago, I had 35, now I have 28 members on my squad. Volunteerism is at an all-time low,” Webb noted.
As the area and its workforce have changed dramatically over the past decades, it was noted that transition also added to the problem. “It’s not like the 90s when everyone could just leave the mill. We don’t live in that world anymore.”
Webb said they need to move into a world where these rescue squads have some paid staff, and they also suggested establishing some defined boundaries for the rescue squads as well. Currently, the squads are covering 177 square miles including three southern Virginia counties and offering rescue services to Stokes County.
The squads often arrive before county EMS or local fire on the scene to triage and begin care at that most critical moment, when seconds could make all the difference. A full 85% of the squads’ calls are for medical assistance as opposed to the specialized rescue for which they are also trained.
When it comes to funding it is nearly impossible for the squads to make inroads on grants. “Most nationally funded money and state money is tailored for fire department and EMS, we are somewhere in the middle and that sets us at a disadvantage,” Webb said. A grant that was approved in 2015 only came through fully in 2021, he said, so even getting approval may not yield relief.
Call volume versus compensation needs to come into better alignment somehow, they feel. For the 18 fire departments, excluding the two city departments, he quoted their call volume at over 12,000. The average compensation to the fire departments per call they run is $457.
Contrast that with the rescue squads which answered more than 4,300 calls yet their compensation is $69 per call. Webb said when you break that down further, the squads who respond to more calls get even less, Mount Airy Rescue Squad he noted gets close to $31 per call.
“It’s come to the point where the squads are suffering, we’re really suffering,” Dennis Manuel chief of Pilot Mountain Rescue said.
“We are no longer treading water, we seem to be underwater in a lot of places,” Webb said. He noted radios are an issue with spotty coverage and will need replacement. The squads are having issues with vehicles aging out, each noting having vehicles from the 1990s and early 2000s that will need replacing.
The squads made it clear that they are not asking for much, and never a penny that would be taken from their fire and EMS brethren. That said, depending on the generosity of the public as a primary form of funding seems fraught with peril.
Chris Wall of the Mount Airy Rescue squad perked up as the meeting was wrapping and asked for a moment to speak as a member of the squad, and a full-time firefighter, “All five of us have put in beaucoup hours to get re-certified,” he said of his more than 794 hours of certification and annual re-certification.
“There is a lot of stuff we do that is similar to the fire departments, but it is not the same job. As a firefighter, I could not do it without these guys. We need the rescue squads.”